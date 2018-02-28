Volunteers Sought for Comprehensive Activity Calendar at CatoctinEvents.com

The Catoctin Banner invites our area’s movers and shakers to help bring a new one-stop, comprehensive reference calendar of events to life. CatoctinEvents.com will be THE place online and in print to reference when seeking an accurate calendar of classes, programs, concerts, special events, hikes, festivals, sports, games, and activities.

In order to implement this in the most comprehensive manner, we are creating a volunteer brigade that will reach out to the many businesses, schools, non-profit groups, sports providers, and coordinators, who provide these opportunities. The volunteers will also work to keep the website up-to-date and visually pleasing.

There’s so much to do in, and around, the Catoctin area! We want everyone to be informed. This initiative will showcase these offerings.

Please call 301-271-1050 or email news@thecatoctinbanner.com for more information.