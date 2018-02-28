Help the EBPA Shape Its Future

The Emmitsburg Business and Professional Association (EBPA) is reaching out to residents and businesses in the Northern Frederick County Region (NFCR) to solicit their opinions on future community and economic development initiatives. To better understand your needs, they developed a brief survey that they have posted on the Town of Emmitsburg website. They are asking businesses and residents to complete the survey and submit it to them by March 15, 2018, in one of three drop off boxes. The boxes are located at: the Emmitsburg Jubilee Food Store customer service desk, the Emmitsburg Public Library, and the Emmitsburg Post Office.

To access the survey, please go to www.emmitsburgmd.gov, click “Our Community,” then click “EBPA Survey,” or just go directly to www.emmitsburgmd.gov/ebpasurvey.pdf. Remember to download and print the survey to complete it. To show their appreciation, they are offering dinner at the Carriage House and tickets to the Frederick Keys to two survey respondents. Please make sure you provide your name and contact information on the survey in order to be eligible for these prizes. Winners will be notified by phone on March 19, 2018.