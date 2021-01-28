Town Hall Reports

by James Rada, Jr.

Emmitsburg

Trying to Make Vaccine Convenient

As Frederick County rolls out its vaccination program, town staff is trying to get a vaccination location in the northern end of the county. Currently, the closest place to receive a COVID-19 vaccine is in Frederick. Since many of the people receiving the early vaccinations are elderly, traveling to Frederick could be a problem. If a north-county vaccination location can’t be arranged, staff is also looking into the possibility of arranging special transportation for residents to take them to Frederick for their vaccinations.

Town Approves Four More Waysides

The Emmitsburg Commissioners approved four more waysides at historical sites in town, as the town works toward creating a historical walking tour through the town. The new waysides are:

John Armstrong and the American Long Rifle on East Main Street.

The Emmitsburg Railroad on South Seton Avenue.

Volunteers Mural on South Seton Avenue (the Frederick County Fire Museum will pay half the cost).

St. Joseph’s House on South Seton Avenue (Daughters of Charity will pay half the cost).

The cost for the new waysides is $12,054 and will be paid for with a grant from the Maryland Heritage Areas Authority.

New Town Parks Requirements Approved

The Emmitsburg Commissioners held a public hearing about proposed changes to the town’s subdivision amendment concerning parks. The amendment requires 10 acres of park/open space land for every 1,000 in a subdivision or $1,200 in-lieu-of land per dwelling unit.

Waterline Replacement Contract Approved

The Emmitsburg Commissioners approved a contract to have McCrone Engineering complete a preliminary engineering report and environmental report on the town’s water system. This is required before the town can seek funding to replace the water lines on DePaul Street and North Seton Avenue.

Considering Little League Donation

The Thurmont Little League is trying to raise $20,000 to send 17 players and coaches to Cooperstown, New York, to play in a special tournament at the home of the Baseball Hall of Fame. Since some of the players are from Emmitsburg, the Emmitsburg Commissioners are planning on making at least a $1,000 donation. This amount could increase based on how much money can be found in the budget and how much other local governments will contribute.

Board of Appeals Appointment

The Emmitsburg Commissioners appointed Dr. Levi Esses as an alternate member of the Board of Appeals, with his term ending on January 11, 2024.

Thurmont

Thurmont Goes All Virtual

On January 19, 2021, Thurmont town meetings went all virtual with no in-person attendance. The Thurmont Mayor and Commissioners did this based on the rise of the number of COVID cases in the county. Meetings will remain this way until February 9, when the situation will be re-evaluated. Residents can participate in the virtual meetings via Zoom. (Meeting code: 671 626 6523, Passcode: sXxm96). You can also call into the meeting at 301-715-8592. Meetings will also continue to be televised on Comcast channel 99 and at www.thurmont.com.

Town Hiring Lateral Police Officers

The Thurmont Police Department is hiring lateral police officers. These are police officers who are already Maryland certified. Applications can be picked up at the Police Department (800 E. Main Street) or found online at www.thurmont.com.

Town Considers Annexation

The Town of Emmitsburg is considering annexing the Simmers property at 304 Apples Church Road. The property is zoned agricultural and is already partially within the town. The property owners would like to have it zoned R-5 residential if it is annexed. The proposed plan includes 6 duplex units, 52 townhomes, 88 apartments, and a senior living area with 40 independent and assisted-living units and 20 memory care units. The commissioners accepted the proposal. It will now go to the planning and zoning commission for a recommendation.

Commissioner Liaisons Remain Unchanged

Thurmont Mayor John Kinnaird asked the town commissioners if they wanted to make changes to the liaison assignments for 2021. None did, so the liaisons remain:

• Marty Burns—Planning and Zoning Commission, Internet Commission

• Bill Buehrer—Police Commission, Parks and Recreation Commission

• Wayne Hooper—Senior Center Liaison, Planning and Zoning Commission backup, Internet Commission backup

• Wes Hamrick—Main Street Liaison, Thurmont Addictions Commission