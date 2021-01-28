Thurmont Grange News

Recently, members of the Thurmont Grange met to prepare fruit baskets for area shut-ins for the holiday season. Approximately 40 fruit baskets, containing fruit, canned items, apple butter, crossword puzzles, and other canned and packaged items, were made and distributed to various persons in the surrounding area. Many thanks to Catoctin Mountain Orchard for donating a half-bushel of apples along with the gift boxes that were used for the fruit baskets.

Grange members also adopted a needy family through the Thurmont Food Bank and purchased items the family requested for the holiday season. They also donated canned items to the Thurmont Food Bank as part of a community service project.

In addition, the Grange will be sending a care package to Elijah Moser, grandson of Russell and Sidney Moser, who are members of the Grange. Elijah is in the service and is presently stationed in England.

Several members were recognized for their membership in the Grange: Ethel and Alan Brauer (50 years), Sandy Moser (60 years), and Mary Kathryn “Peg” Long (70 years). Congratulations to all of these members for their Grange membership.

We also are deeply saddened by the recent loss of Grange member, Gail T. Powell, who was a very active member in the Grange. She could always be found helping out during the Community Show dinner and also during Colorfest and other activities. Her smile and willingness to assist wherever needed will be greatly missed.

