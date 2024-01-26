E Plus Under New Management

Alisha Yocum

Ryan Ely is shown outside of E Plus in Emmitsburg.

As a kid, Ryan Ely said that being around his dad’s business, C Ely Signs & Graphics in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, he never really saw it as a future career for himself. However, after dabbling in other jobs, he realized that working in signs and graphics was what he wanted to do.

At just 22, Ely took over managing E Plus Graphics & Promotions in January and is looking to bring the community more! While they will still offer all their existing services, he plans to offer more large format signage, the ability to print on any substrate or material, and faster turnaround on apparel printing. Ely said he thinks Emmitsburg offers lots of opportunities to grow with all the businesses that are in the area. While they are planning to grow, E Plus will remain community-oriented, and long-time staff members, Blair and Grace, are still at the store helping customers.

E Plus is located at 1 E. Main Street in Emmitsburg. The store is open Monday through Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.