Town Hall Report

by James Rada, Jr.

Emmitsburg

Emmitsburg Seeks to Become a Main Street Affiliate

The Emmitsburg Board of Commissioners approved the application for Emmitsburg to become a Maryland Main Street Affiliate. This is not a Maryland Main Street Community, but it does bring some advantages to the town while not having the associated costs. Although the town is expected to show economic development improvements in town, it will not have to hire a full-time Main Street manager. A member of the town staff can oversee the town’s program efforts. The expectation of the affiliate program is that the community will eventually become a Maryland Main Street Community.

The advantages of being a Main Street Affiliate are that it opens up grant opportunities to help continue improving Emmitsburg and the town can get help running programs.

Emmitsburg Begins Annexation for Wastewater Treatment Plant Property

The Emmitsburg Board of Commissioners has introduced plans to annex two parcels of property (16707 and 16715 Creamery Road) totaling 85.39 acres. The town owns the property, on which there are no dwellings or residents. The property is currently zoned agricultural in Frederick County. If annexed, it will be zoned institutional in Emmitsburg. A public hearing will be held on November 2 for any public comment.

Commissions Issue Proclamations

The Emmitsburg Board of Commissioners issued three different proclamations during its September meeting.

Community Park was renamed the “E. Eugene Myers Community Park” in recognition of Myers’ “extraordination contributions” to the town. In addition to his service to the community, Myers was one of the founding members of Community Park.

September 26 was declared Arbor Day in Emmitsburg. Besides the proclamation, the town also recognized the day by planting 15 new trees in town.

Finally, September was proclaimed as Recovery Month in Emmitsburg.

Town Receives Compensation Study

The Emmitsburg Board of Commissioners heard a presentation of the staff compensation study during its September meeting. William Benner with WW Consulting, Inc. used data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and Economic Research Institute to estimate what the salaries of town staff should be. Benner averaged salary data from Gettysburg and Hagerstown with adjustments for the scope of the job, size of the town, and years on the job. The commissioners will hold a meeting on October 19 to review the information and decide on how to move forward with it.

Thurmont

Parades and Assemblies Changes Approved

The Thurmont Mayor and Commissioners approved changes to the town ordinance affecting parades and assemblies in town. The changes will allow the Thurmont Police to better plan for any police needs during the events. The changes require events to fill out an application and be approved. Also, multiple events at the same time won’t be allowed.

Commissioners Approve Bid for Orchard Hills Street Lights

The Thurmont Mayor and Commissioners approved a bid from Catoctin Lighting for 103 street lights in Orchard Hills. The bid of $45,681 will be paid for with a grant from the Maryland Energy Administration. The grant is for $48,925, and the difference will be used to cover any unforeseen circumstances that occur during the installation.

Commissioners Approve Use of Extra POS Funds

After the paving of the Thurmont Trolley Trail, Thurmont had $59,414 remaining in grant funding that can be used for other parks and recreation projects. The Thurmont Mayor and Commissioners voted to use the funds to complete the 950-foot southern extension of the trolley trail ($27,000) and replace the Ice Plant Park playground equipment ($13,000). The remaining funds will be used to start an exercise trail around Eyler Road Park similar to the one in Community Park.

Ethics Commission Appointments Made

The Thurmont Mayor and Commissioners reappointed Carol Robertson, Theresa Bean, and Beth Cranberg to four-year terms on the town ethics commission. There is still one vacancy for an alternate position on the commission.

New Recycling Station Locations

The recycling dumpster and the oil recycling station are now open at a new location next to the Thurmont Regional Library, adjacent to the Town of Thurmont Electric Substation at 70 East Moser Road. To access the recycling center, follow the roadway to the right of the library and then turn right into the gravel lot. This is the same general location where yard waste dropoff is located each month, so all recycling opportunities will now be in the same location. Signs will be in place to provide direction to drivers.

Please remember to treat the site respectfully. Misuse of the site may cause the site to be closed and discontinued. Security cameras are in place to help monitor the site and identify anyone who misuses the recycling stations.