Working the Blue Line in Service

Deb Abraham Spalding

Catoctin-area natives, Kevin Wantz and Andy Adelsberger, know what it’s like to be through boot camp. Having served in the United States Marine Corps and as a policeman with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Department, Kevin carried the integrity of his duty to become the foundation of the construction company he started in 2012, called Blue Line Home Improvements (BLH).

After working with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Bureau and then various roofing companies, Andy Adelsberger joined his friend Kevin in May 2020 to open a business called Blue Line Roofing and Exteriors (BLR) that complements and strengthens Blue Line’s core services.

While BLH builds and renovates kitchens, bathrooms, additions, decks, basements, and so on, BLR installs asphalt shingles, metal roofing, flat rubber roofing, vinyl siding, fiber cement, gutters, downspouts, windows, and provides soffit and facia work. The two business entities and businessmen share an office on Creamery Road in Emmitsburg.

In the face of competition in the roofing and construction fields, these self-proclaimed “brothers” pride themselves on running a smaller company that’s local and knows their customers. Andy grew up in Emmitsburg, attended Mother Seton, Catoctin High, and Mount St. Mary’s. Kevin grew up in Thurmont and attended Catoctin High before entering the military and then the Frederick County Police Academy.

Fully licensed and insured, Kevin and Andy are operating Blue Line the right way. Kevin said, “You get what you pay for. A lot of times, homeowners sacrifice a quality job for the cheapest price.” He suggested, “Homeowners should get three quotes and do their homework by looking up the construction company that they employ to verify their licensing.”

Andy explained that a company that pays for licenses and insurance usually won’t be the low bid because they pay the costs of those assurances. He said, “We’re priced right in the middle. We won’t leave the customer hanging.” Blue Line can help with storm-damage claims and handle the insurance company interactions for the customer.

Blue Line gives really good labor warranties backed by GAF. Andy assured, “It’s a good set up. This is a way to serve the community by giving homeowners the best warranties and the best installs. We have about 25 years of combined experience.”

Blue Line’s service area runs from Hagerstown to Taneytown, and most of the Maryland metro area, to Chambersburg, Fairfield, Green Castle, Waynesboro, and Gettysburg in Pennsylvania.

If you’re a first responder, law enforcement, or military, you get a discount. “We take a lot of pride in having integrity, earning trust, and being honest with the community and customers. In the end, it pays off.”

For more information, call 240-367-0331, visit bluelineroofingand exteriors.com, and check out customer reviews on Facebook, Google, and Yelp.





(left) Blue Line Home Improvement’s Kevin Wantz is pictured with “Chaos Coordinator” admin. professional Kendra Fittery, and Blue Line Roofing’s Andy Adelsberger.

(right) Andy Adelsberger and Kevin Wantz team up to provide home improvements and roofing services throughout the area.