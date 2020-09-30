From the Mayor

Emmitsburg

Mayor Don Briggs

The new American flag mural on the southern face of the Jubilee store is a welcoming sight. It is a beautiful complement to the farm setting painting on the east face of the store. Thank you to Jubilee for sponsoring these works. Now we have three public artworks when we include the William Cochran glass etching in front of the Fire Museum on South Seton Avenue.

September has been a wonderful month hosting in-person guests for the weekly COVID-19 update podcasts: Sister Martha, Secretary of Commerce Kelly Schulz, Mount President Tim Trainor, and our deputy Ben Whitehouse.

At the September regularly scheduled meeting, the town council concurred on extending the town voluntary water conservation restraint by all users of town water. This perspective will be reassessed at the October town meeting. Always to note, because the town office is housed in the county-owned Community Center building, which continues to be closed to the public, the meeting will be virtual.

The community pool closed on Labor Day. Thanks to our town, we successfully got through all the COVID-19 related issues to run the pool. Thank you for your patience. A new building interior and new mural exterior additions to our one-year old renovated pool awaits the 2021 season.

The Dunkin’ Donuts opening has been pushed back to mid-October. Reasoning for the delay is sound: pandemic supply-chain-related delays.

As mentioned in last month’s article from the site engineers working on the Rutter’s convenience store and gas and go, all county approvals have been met and now they are waiting on state highway approval of entrance onto Rt. 140 and the Maryland Department of the Environment sign-off on their stormwater pond plan.

Now that Ryan Homes is back in Brookfield (as of September 17, the model home foundation on Wheatley Court foundation is poured and framing materials are on site), the prospects of opening Brookfield Drive to two-way traffic at the intersection with Irishtown Road is moving closer to becoming a reality. The Brookfield subdivision includes approved and platted lots on the west side of Irishtown Road. To build homes on those lots, the developer is committed to eliminating the crest in Irishtown Road east of where Brookfield Drive opens onto Irishtown Road. The crest currently impedes safe sight-distance viewing for an expected heavier volume of traffic converging at the intersection if two-way traffic were permitted (in and out) of Brookfield Drive; hence, we have the present condition, exiting-only traffic onto Irishtown Road.

From practical experience and from what I am being told repeatedly, a Ryan Homes project in your town brings with it immense marketing attention to the town. Good to have Ryan back. This should be a big plus for our businesses, especially after what the businesses, as well as consumers, have been through in the last six months.

Several community events are planned for October, including a unity gathering in Community Park on Sunday, October 4; a daytime Halloween event at the Seton Center; and the Lions and Vets annual Halloween Parade. We can pull these events off safely if we adhere to the mandated request that we wear masks and social distance. I mention this because September has seen an uptick in positive COVID-19 cases in our zip code. We cannot let down our guard. This is a very serious disease. We need to wear our face masks, properly social distance, and wash our hands a lot going into the flu season months.

Take care and get out and enjoy this wonderful weather.

Thurmont

Mayor John Kinnaird

I find it hard to believe that fall is here already. Being someone who keeps track of the seasons by the events I attend, this year has been upended by the COVID-19 virus. Many of the events have been canceled for this year due to concerns about spreading the virus. It is important that we limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus whenever possible. The State of Maryland currently has restrictions in place that require the wearing of face masks and the observance of social distancing. We all must wear face masks and keep the 6-foot distance when possible while shopping or gathering in groups at social events. Please observe the current requirements; this protects you and the people with whom you come in contact.

As everyone is aware, Colorfest has been canceled this year due to vendors’ concerns related to COVID-19. One of the biggest features of Colorfest week is yard sales. Yard sales can be held this year, regardless of the cancellation. Residents are not required to obtain a permit this year for yard sales on Colorfest week. We only ask that you observe current COVID-19 restrictions and make sure cars do not block the streets. Several organizations and neighborhoods will be holding yard sale events that week. The Guardian Hose Company will have yard sale spaces available at the Carnival Grounds on Friday, October 9, from 8:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m., and Saturday, October 10, from 8:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Vendor spaces are available by calling Lori at 240-575-5469. There will be ample parking, and food will be available from the GHC membership.

The Thurmont Parks and Recreation Commission is planning a family picnic day and movie night. This event will be held at the Thurmont Community Park, beginning at noon on Saturday, October 17. You are invited to join us at Community Park starting at noon to enjoy a picnic lunch. There will be local food vendors and ample picnic tables! Food will be served from noon until they run out. Get there early and enjoy a tasty lunch. You can also bring your own lunch or an early dinner and use one of the picnic tables or enjoy one of the many individual picnic areas at the back of the park. In the early evening, there will be a drive-in movie! The movie will be shown in the large parking lot with a section for lawn chairs and blankets and room for cars to enjoy the drive-in-movie. The movie night is free and complementary popcorn will be available. Drive-in-movie parking is limited, so get there early. Those viewing the movie from chairs and blankets can park in the designated areas. Face masks and social distancing are required.

Thurmont’s annual Halloween in the Park has also been canceled for this year. We are looking for volunteers to help with future Halloween events. If you are interested in volunteering, please keep an eye open for planning announcements this coming year.

Trick-or-treating will be held in Thurmont on Halloween from 6:00-7:30 p.m. Please observe current COVID requirements for masks and social distancing. I recommend putting candy and other treats in individual bags to hand out to the little ghouls and goblins. This will serve to limit contact from grabbing treats out of a single bowl or bag. As always, keep your porch light on if you are providing treats and be careful while driving on our streets; our kids may not be paying close attention to traffic while going house to house.

Elections are coming up soon! Here are some dates to keep in mind ahead of the November 3 general election: Tuesday, October13—deadline to register to vote; Tuesday, October 20—deadline to request mailing, faxing, or emailing a mail-in ballot; Monday, October 26 through Monday, November 2—early voting will be available from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Catoctin High School for Thurmont, Emmitsburg, and Northern Frederick County residents; Tuesday, November 3—General Election voting will be held at Catoctin High School for Thurmont, Emmitsburg, and Northern Frederick County residents, 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.; a drop box for mail-in ballots will be at Catoctin High School during early voting and on Election Day.

I hope everyone has an enjoyable fall and that you enjoy some of the many local opportunities for events in our area. Remember to continue to support our local restaurants and businesses!

Please contact me at jkinnaird@thurmont.com or at 301-606-9458 with any questions, suggestions, complaints, or comments.