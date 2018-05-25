Thurmont Holds Its First Greenfest

Thurmont celebrated its first Greenfest on Saturday, April 21, 2018, at the Thurmont Regional Library. It was an event where “people could learn new things, share information, and have fun,” according to Thurmont Green Team Member Cindy Poole.

The event was held at the Thurmont Library, with tables and stations set up in front of the library, in the lobby, in the meeting rooms, and on the patio. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources, local companies, and local organizations manned the tables to educate attendees about protecting the environment and about green living. There were even activities for kids to do and giveaways of foot-tall trees, ready for planting.

Bob Allen of Rocky Ridge came to the event to recycle a printer, but he also checked out all of the tables to collect information about things he was unfamiliar with.

Carol Haag of Thurmont also came to the festival to recycle electronics and stayed to look around. “I wanted to see what the Green Team has been doing, but I have also been interested in solar energy for a couple years,” she said.

Some local farms showed off their organically grown goods. Visitors could find out about geothermal energy, recycling, and the environment around them. Events even included guided walks and bike rides along the Thurmont Trolley Trail.

The festival was a culmination of the efforts of the Thurmont Green Team. “The Green Team said ‘let’s combine the things that we do, and let’s do a festival,” Poole said.

Thurmont Commissioner Bill Buehrer said that the team’s accomplishments were “immeasurable.”

At the beginning of the festival, Becky Wilson with the Maryland Forest Service awarded Thurmont its second Tree City USA Award. To earn this award from the Arbor Day Foundation, Thurmont needed to meet four standards: (1) Have someone responsible for the care of town trees; (2) Enact an ordinance to protect trees; (3) Dedicate at least $2.00 per capita to tree forestation; and (4) Have an Arbor Day proclamation.

Greenfest was sponsored by the Thurmont Green Team, the Town of Thurmont, and the Thurmont Regional Library.

One of the vendors at Green Fest explains electronics recycling to a young girl.

Becky Wilson with the Maryland Forest Service presents Thurmont CAO Jim Humerick and Commissioner Bill Buehrer with a Tree City USA Award for Thurmont.