Entries for 62nd Annual Thurmont & Emmitsburg Community Show

It’s time to be thinking about your entries for the 62st annual Thurmont & Emmitsburg Community Show, being held September 7-9, 2018. Exhibits may be entered on Thursday night, September 6, from 6:00-9:00 p.m., and/or Friday morning, September 7, from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Exhibits must be removed on Sunday, September 9, between 3:00-6:00 p.m.

There will be changes made to some of the department classes. Most notably, changes will be made to two adult departments: Dept. 12 – Arts, Paintings & Drawings; Dept. 13 – Crafts as follows: (1) All painting and drawing entries must be framed, must be ready to hang for display, and must be the exhibitor’s original work (no prints or copies); (2) No nude or distasteful entries will be accepted.

By early August, the Community Show premium books will be available at local businesses, and the Community Show website (www.thurmontandemmitsburgcommunityshow.webs.com) will have the entry exhibits listing and the schedule of activities.

So that exhibitors can begin preparing their entries, the following are the class listings for Dept. 12 – Arts, Paintings & Drawings and Dept. 13 – Crafts:

Dept. 12 – Arts, Paintings & Drawings

Arts: Calligraphy • Sculpture • Wood Burning • Other, not listed.

Painting: Acrylics • Mixed Media • Oil • Paint Night Painting • Decorative Painting, China • Decorative Painting, Fabric • Decorative Painting, Wood • Decorative Painting, misc. • Tole Painting • Watercolor • Other, not listed.

Drawing: Charcoal • Colored Ink or Pencil • Computer Created Technical Drawing/Graphics • Pastel • Pen and Ink • Pencil • Other, not listed.

Dept. 13 – Crafts

Basketry • Ceramics • Collage • Dried Materials (framed or in a container) • Decorations, Door (a. Wreaths; b. Misc.) • Decorations, Holiday (a. Christmas; b. Easter; c. Fall; d. Halloween; e. Thanksgiving; f. Misc.) • Fiber & Textiles • Furniture (a. Handcrafted, Small – 2 ft. or less in height; b. Handcrafted, Large – more than 2 ft. in height; c. Restored, Small – 2 ft. or less in height; d. Restored, Large – more than 2 ft. in height) • Jewelry • Leather Craft • Metal Craft • Model • Recycled Materials • Stained Glass • Scrapbooking • Stenciling • Wood Craft (other than furniture) • Other, not listed.