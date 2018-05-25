Seton Center, Inc. Moves to New Digs

Seton Center, Inc.’s Outreach Office and Seton Family Store are scheduled to open their new facility at 226 East Lincoln Avenue in Emmitsburg on Monday, June 11, 2018. Founded in 1969, Seton Center was established in the former Mother Seton School by the Daughters of Charity at the request of the three mothers in the Emmitsburg area. These hard-working women faced a need for quality daycare, which could enable them to work and support their families while their children received safe, adequate care and developmental enrichment. In 1970, the licensed Seton Day Care was opened, followed by the addition of social and nationally-recognized educational services. The Thrift Store also opened in 1970, which is now called Seton Family Store.

The original building at 16840 South Seton Avenue in Emmitsburg was constructed in 1956. It has long outlasted its predicted life span of ten years. Seton Center is excited to begin using its new facility, an environmentally- and user-friendly space from which it will continue to serve Northern Frederick County.

The Daughters of Charity and Seton Center are grateful for all the firms and trades who worked to complete construction of the new building in record time: Morgan-Keller Construction, CJL Engineering, Frederick, Seibert & Associates, Inc., MSB Architects of Hagerstown and their interior designer, Raquel Orsini. The project produced a new 13,000-square-foot building that will house the Outreach Office, Seton Family Store, and a large meeting room for presentations of all kinds. All those visiting Seton Center will enter through the main front entrance. Once inside the building, Outreach Office visitors will enter a door on the left. The interior entrance to the Seton Family Store will be straight ahead.

Today, Seton Center’s Outreach Office continues to offer hope to under-resourced neighbors by offering a wide range of services and programs, from short-term assistance with financial needs to life-changing programs for long-term success. Emergency material assistance, referrals, Build Your Resource workshops, and the Getting Ahead and DePaul Dental programs all offer temporary relief and substantial opportunities for systemic change. The Outreach Office hours will remain the same: Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m., closing for lunch daily from noon-1:00 p.m.

Seton Family Store will also continue to offer a reputable place to donate pre-loved items that are then sold at low-cost to the community. Because the Daughters of Charity provide for the operational costs of Seton Center, 100 percent of Family Store sale proceeds directly fund the Outreach Office programs and services. In the new location, the Family Store will no longer be separated into multiple rooms, but will offer one bright, open and updated space to shop for bargains. The schedule for retail sales will remain the same as well, Tuesday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. Donations are no longer accepted at the South Seton Avenue location. Beginning June 12, the community is welcomed to bring donations of good, clean clothing, household goods, and collectibles to the 226 Lincoln Avenue site, Tuesday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m.-4:00 p.m. When coming to donate items, donors will enter the new driveway, bear right, then follow the signs along the driveway around to the left, to the back of the building. Donors will stop under a covered drop-off area and ring the doorbell for a staff person or volunteer to greet them and accept their items.

For more information or to support their mission, visit Seton Center’s website at www.setoncenter.org, follow them on Facebook at Seton Family Store and Seton Center Outreach Office, send an e-mail to setoncenter@doc.org, or call 301-447-6102.