The Rev. Jeff Walsh Becomes 54th Seminary Alumnus to be Appointed a Bishop

Donna Klinger

Pope Francis on December 21 appointed the Rev. Jeff Walsh (pictured right), S’94, pastor of the Diocese of Scranton’s Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish and Saint Rose of Lima Parish in Carbondale, Pennsylvania, as the sixth Bishop of the Diocese of Gaylord, Michigan.

Bishop-elect Walsh will replace Most Reverend Steven J. Raica, J.C.D., D.D., who was installed as Bishop of the Diocese of Birmingham, Alabama, on June 23, 2020. He is the 54th alumnus of Mount St. Mary’s Seminary to be appointed as bishop.

“With gratitude to our Holy Father Pope Francis, and joy in the Lord, I am eager to begin a new chapter in my life of discipleship among the good people of the Diocese of Gaylord! I am also most grateful to God for 27 years of priestly ministry in the Diocese of Scranton,” Walsh said. “I have been inspired and challenged to grow in faith through various diocesan assignments and will forever prayerfully remember all the lay faithful, religious, deacons, priests, and bishops with whom and for whom I have served.”

The ordinance and installation of Bishop-elect Walsh will take place on March 4, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. in Saint Mary Cathedral, Gaylord.