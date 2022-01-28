Thurmont Lions Club Member Receives Prestigious Award & New Members Welcomed

On October 27, 2021, during the Thurmont Lions Club 92nd Charter Night Anniversary celebration, the Extension Award was presented by District Governor Charlie Croft to Lions Bob and Cartha Johnson for their dedicated support in the organization of a new Lions Club that remained active and in good standing for at least one year: the Frederick Fusion Club.

With heartfelt sorrow, Lion Cartha Johnson passed on August 23, 2021. Lion Bob Johnson accepted the award on behalf of Lion Cartha and himself, along with the support of his daughter, Lion Liz Long, and members of the Frederick Fusion Club. Congratulations!

Also during the celebration, DG Charlie Croft inducted four new members into the Thurmont Lions Club: William (Bill) Heaney, Ruth Heaney, Eric Dutrow, and Angie Simmons.

Lions Bill and Ruth have lived in Thurmont for one year. They want to give back to the community as a thank you for what the community has given them. Lion Eric Dutrow has lived in Thurmont for 23 years. He has two grown children, and a son that is a very active Scout. Lion Angie Simmons lived in Thurmont for ten years, but presently lives in Fairfield, Pennsylvania. She is manager at the Thurmont Woodsboro Bank. By joining the club, she would like to get to know the community.

The Thurmont Lions Club meets the second and fourth Wednesday of the month at St. John Lutheran Church, located on Church Street in Thurmont.

For more information, visit www.thurmontlionsclub.com or contact Lion Joyce Anthony at jananny@comcast.net or 240-288-8748.