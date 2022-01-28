COVID Testing and Vaccines

COVID-19 Testing

If you are interested in getting tested for COVID, here are local places you can go. However, the Frederick County Health Department is currently reporting that they are out of COVID-19 rapid test kits. Contact the health department at https://health.frederickcountymd.gov/633/How-To-Get-Tested to make sure tests are available and to schedule a time to come in for a test at one of the locations below.

• Thurmont Town Office (615 Main Street, Thurmont): Fridays, 5:00-7:00 p.m.

• Vigilant Hose Company Activities Building (17701 Creamery Road, Emmitsburg): Tuesdays, 4:00-6:00 p.m.

COVID-19 Vaccines

If you would like to be vaccinated, below are the local places offering vaccinations. Call for an appointment and make sure that they have vaccines in stock.

• CVS Pharmacy, 228 N. Church Street, Thurmont — 301-271-7094.

• Thurmont Pharmacy, 58 Water Street, Thurmont — 301-271-2223.

• Weis Pharmacy, 2 Thurmont Boulevard, Thurmont — 301-271-2548.

• Brighter Futures Pediatrics and Lactation Services, 10200 Coppermine Road, #101, Woodsboro — 301-304-9390.

• CVS Pharmacy, 509 E. Baltimore Street, Taneytown — 410-756-2548.

• Gettysburg Hospital, 147 Gettys Street, Gettysburg — 855-851-3641.

• Alliance Primary Care, 104 N. Main Street, Union Bridge — 443-937-6258.

• Rite Aid Pharmacy, 231 West Street, Gettysburg — 717-334-6447.

The Frederick County Health Department also sponsors clinics at various times and places. You can find out where and when these clinics are happening at https://health.frederickcountymd.gov/629/COVID-19-Vaccine.