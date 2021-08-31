The annual Mount Tabor Church Big Picnic and Baby Show was held on Saturday, August 14, at Mt. Tabor Park in Rocky Ridge, after being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19. A total of 27 babies—18 girls and 9 boys—participated in the show. The youngest baby was nine-day-old Elijah Pescatore, son of Bryan and Brittany Pescatore of Keymar. Tylee and Leighton Kolb, twin daughters of Krista Kolb, traveled the farthest distance from Leesport, Pennsylvania. Babies placed in three categories: prettiest girl, cutest boy, and chubbiest baby, in five age categories from 1 day to 24 months old.

There were five babies in the 1-day-to-3-month-old category. The prettiest girl was Saylor Gregory, six-week-old daughter of Danielle and Collin Gregory of Rocky Ridge. The cutest boy was Declan Green, one-month-old son of Travis and Elizabeth Green of Emmitsburg. The chubbiest baby was Kora Potts, three-month-old daughter of Kortney and Robert Potts of Fairfield, Pennsylvania. There was only one baby registered in the 4-to-6-month-old category. The cutest boy was Eli Myers, five-month-old son of Steve and Heidi Myers of Emmitsburg.

Of the six babies in the 7-to-12-month-old category, Addison Staub, 10-month-old daughter of Ashlea and Justin Staub of Thurmont, was judged the prettiest girl. The cutest boy was Michael Patterson, 11-month-old son of Sandy and Michael Patterson from Sykesville. Jolene Brewster, 8-month-old daughter of Charlotte and Peter Brewster of Keymar, was named the chubbiest baby. In the 13-to-18-month-old category, there were 10 babies. June Muse, 16-month-old daughter of Reanna and Hunter Muse of Middletown, was judged the prettiest girl. The cutest boy was Jaxton Hanson of Keymar, 16-month-old son of Emily and Nick Hanson. The chubbiest baby was Grayce Stitely, 14-month-old daughter of Hannah and Cody Stitely of Thurmont.

In the 19-to-24-month-old category, there were five babies. Hailey Wagner, 19-month-old daughter of Tammy Stone and David Wagner of Hagerstown, was named the prettiest girl. Mason Robert Lee Baugher, 19-month-old son of Brandy Garner and Curtis Baugher of Frederick, was named the cutest boy. The chubbiest baby was Coleson Mortorff, 23-month-old son of Deana and George Mortorff of Abbottstown, Pennsylvania.

Please come out again next year on the second Saturday of August to Mt. Tabor Park. You may register your baby (or babies) who range in age from 1 day up to 24 months, 0 days. Watch your local newspaper for more details, including registration time.