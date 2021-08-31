St. Joseph’s Place Closing November 1

James Rada, Jr.

Ascension Living St. Joseph’s Place, located in the Daughters of Charity building on South Seton Avenue in Emmitsburg, will be closing its doors to residents who aren’t Catholic sisters on November 1, 2021. About half of the current 40 residents are Daughters of Charity in need of skilled care.

“After thoughtful and prayerful discernment and discussions with the Daughters of Charity, we have decided to close Ascension Living St. Joseph’s Place…,” Molly Gaus, Ascension Living vice president of marketing and communications wrote in a statement.

The process of finding a new place to live for residents has started, and Gaus believes that there are enough places within a short drive where they can be moved.

“As we go through this transition, our top priority will be taking care of our residents and their families, as well as our valued associates,” Gaus wrote. “Our team will coordinate the transition of all current non-Daughters skilled nursing residents to an appropriate community of their choice.”

While that may be, Emmitsburg Mayor Don Briggs said that having high-quality nursing care services in town was convenient for many people.

The St. Joseph’s Place website (which oddly still allows visitors to schedule tours) boasts of the “outdoor gardens complete with a fireplace and putting green, pleasant dining rooms, personalized service, and a feeling of family. Plus, you’ll benefit from an array of social, educational, wellness, and spiritual opportunities, and much more.”

Once the non-sister residents are moved out, the Daughters of Charity will take over the care of their older sisters.

“Along with our decision to close the community, the Daughters of Charity of St. Vincent de Paul, Province of St. Louise, have decided to explore alternative means to provide assisted living and skilled nursing arrangements for the Sisters who live at Ascension Living St. Joseph’s Place and transform the use of the campus, which is owned by Daughters of Charity Ministries, Inc.,” Gaus wrote.

St. Joseph’s Place employs 116 people, about half of which are expected to be retained once the Daughters of Charity take over the operation. Briggs also said that 10-15 percent of the employees live in the Emmitsburg region.

“While it is a disappointment to see it close, hopefully, it will open up opportunities for lots of other things in that space that will benefit the town,” Briggs said.

The building currently holds the National Shrine of Elizabeth Ann Seton and the Daughters of Charity archives. Another wing is Seton Village low-cost senior housing, run by Homes for America. Mount St. Mary’s University also rents storage space in one wing.

The annual Mount Tabor Church Big Picnic and Baby Show was held on Saturday, August 14, at Mt. Tabor Park in Rocky Ridge, after being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19. A total of 27 babies—18 girls and 9 boys—participated in the show. The youngest baby was nine-day-old Elijah Pescatore, son of Bryan and Brittany Pescatore of Keymar. Tylee and Leighton Kolb, twin daughters of Krista Kolb, traveled the farthest distance from Leesport, Pennsylvania. Babies placed in three categories: prettiest girl, cutest boy, and chubbiest baby, in five age categories from 1 day to 24 months old.

There were five babies in the 1-day-to-3-month-old category. The prettiest girl was Saylor Gregory, six-week-old daughter of Danielle and Collin Gregory of Rocky Ridge. The cutest boy was Declan Green, one-month-old son of Travis and Elizabeth Green of Emmitsburg. The chubbiest baby was Kora Potts, three-month-old daughter of Kortney and Robert Potts of Fairfield, Pennsylvania. There was only one baby registered in the 4-to-6-month-old category. The cutest boy was Eli Myers, five-month-old son of Steve and Heidi Myers of Emmitsburg.

Of the six babies in the 7-to-12-month-old category, Addison Staub, 10-month-old daughter of Ashlea and Justin Staub of Thurmont, was judged the prettiest girl. The cutest boy was Michael Patterson, 11-month-old son of Sandy and Michael Patterson from Sykesville. Jolene Brewster, 8-month-old daughter of Charlotte and Peter Brewster of Keymar, was named the chubbiest baby. In the 13-to-18-month-old category, there were 10 babies. June Muse, 16-month-old daughter of Reanna and Hunter Muse of Middletown, was judged the prettiest girl. The cutest boy was Jaxton Hanson of Keymar, 16-month-old son of Emily and Nick Hanson. The chubbiest baby was Grayce Stitely, 14-month-old daughter of Hannah and Cody Stitely of Thurmont.

In the 19-to-24-month-old category, there were five babies. Hailey Wagner, 19-month-old daughter of Tammy Stone and David Wagner of Hagerstown, was named the prettiest girl. Mason Robert Lee Baugher, 19-month-old son of Brandy Garner and Curtis Baugher of Frederick, was named the cutest boy. The chubbiest baby was Coleson Mortorff, 23-month-old son of Deana and George Mortorff of Abbottstown, Pennsylvania.

Please come out again next year on the second Saturday of August to Mt. Tabor Park. You may register your baby (or babies) who range in age from 1 day up to 24 months, 0 days. Watch your local newspaper for more details, including registration time.