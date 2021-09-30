O’Donnell and Sweeney Win Re-Election In Emmitsburg; Kinnaird Unopposed For Mayor In Thurmont

James Rada, Jr.

The Town of Emmitsburg held its municipal election on Tuesday, September 28. Cliff Sweeney, Liz Buckman, Rosario Benvengi, and Tim O’Donnell ran to fill two commissioner seats.

During the election, residents cast 269 ballots. O’Donnell was the top vote-getter with 182 votes, followed by Cliff Sweeney with 174 votes. Former commissioners Buckman and Benvengi received 98 and 63 votes, respectively.

On the same day, the Town of Thurmont held its nominating convention in the town office to decide on who would be running for the mayor and the two commissioner seats open this election.

John Kinnaird was the only person nominated for mayor, so it is expected he will be elected for his third term as mayor of Thurmont.

Long-time Commissioner Wayne Hooper will be seeking re-election as a Thurmont Commissioner. He will be joined in the race for the two commissioner seats by Christopher Stoutter, Mickey Blank, Sabrina Massett, Olen Gunn, Janice Guillory, and Bill Blakeslee.

Commissioner Marty Burns is retiring after 24 years of service to the town and won’t be seeking re-election.

The Thurmont town election will be held on October 26 at the Guardian Hose Company activities building at 123 East Main Street in Thurmont. The polls will be open from 7:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. Anyone in line when the polls close will be allowed to vote.

Absentee ballots for this election will be available on October 8, and the close of business on October 19 is the last day to make an application for an absentee ballot.

The winners of the election will serve four-year terms.