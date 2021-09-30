Lawyer’s Automotive Update

Mark Breeden, owner of Lawyer’s Automotive in Thurmont, has announced the name transition from Lawyer’s Automotive to Breeden Automotive. With the transition, the logo and signage has been updated, but the quality of service remains the same.

Stop by to see Mark and his right-hand mechanic, Caden, for your car care needs.

October is Brakes for Breast Cancer campaign, during which Breeden Automotive will match your donation. View the advertisement on page 41 to find out how. Breeden Automotive is open Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. Call 301-271-2736 for more information.