New Rutter’s Is Open in Emmitsburg

James Rada, Jr.

The new Emmitsburg Rutter’s at 10201 Taneytown Pike opened near the end of January. It has 8,200 square feet of space, with 14 gasoline fuel pumps and 5 high-speed diesel fuel pumps for commercial vehicles. The site was also designed with plenty of area for tractor trailers to park, so the drivers can rest and enjoy the facilities.

The store is open 24/7 and offers a convenience store with packaged goods and more than 700 beverage options. It also has a large menu of fresh food selections and offers free Wi-Fi.

“We’ve been doing well and getting pretty good crowds since we opened,” said Manager Steve Lee.

The store is expected to employ up to 50 people, who have a starting wage of $17.50 an hour.

To celebrate the opening of the new location, Rutter’s Children’s Charities will be donating $1,000 to The Arc of Frederick County, the Vigilant Hose Company, and Mount St. Mary’s University Food Pantry.

The Rutter’s chain of convenience stores is headquartered in Central Pennsylvania. Rutter’s operates 79 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland, and West Virginia. Part of a family-managed group of companies, Rutter’s includes convenience stores, a dairy and beverage company, and a real estate company.