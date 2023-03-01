Emmitsburg New Business and Development Briefs

The following are the status of new businesses and development coming to Emmitsburg from the town planner’s report:

Federal Stone — The Federal Stone company is proposing changes to its previously approved preliminary site plan at Creamery Court to reflect a proposed new building format and footprint and related changes to the site. This was conditionally approved if the applicant addresses the comments in the town engineer’s report and obtains all needed approvals.

Rutter’s — Rutter’s fuel station and convenience store is open, but Rutter’s proposed an amendment to its approved site plan to remove a forest conservation easement. This would allow the removal of trees that are now protected by the easement. The planning commission denied this.

Seton Village — The Daughters of Charity Ministries, Seton Village Property is seeking to formally re-plat the property, creating two lots for purposes related to ownership. This is a technical plat change, and the surveyor has been advised on the Town’s plat requirements and procedures.