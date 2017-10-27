More Results from 2017 Thurmont & Emmitsburg Community Show

Horseshoe Pitching Contest and Log Sawing Contest

Winners in the 37th Annual Robert Kaas Memorial Horseshoe Pitching Contest for 2017 were: 1st place—Jeff Powell and Dick Glass; 2nd place— Johnny Buhrman and Ray Helsley; 3rd place—John Holt and Donnie Kaas.

The 37th annual log sawing contest was held with the winners as follows: Children’s Team (13 years old and younger): 1st place—Colton Whetzel and Wyatt Davis (1.01.75); 2nd place—Colton Whetzel and Braden Whetzel (1.04.54); 3rd place—Caroline Clark and Jessica Martin (2.09.05); Men and Women’s Division: 1st place—Mark Valentine and Jessica Valentine (.35.39); 2nd place—Cadin Valentine and Jessica Martin (1.08.09); 3rd place—Ashley and Michael (1.08.81); Men’s Division: 1st place—Robert Hahn and Alan McIntyre (38.25); 2nd place—Bernie Hobbs and Daniel Hobbs (45.45); 3rd place—Robert Hahn and Ray Martin, IV (49.00); Ladies Team: lst place—Kelly Glass and Brittany Brown (1.15.14); 2nd place—Jessica Valentine and Stacey Ridge (2.21.55); 3rd place—Stephanie Moreland and Alexis Morgan (3.31.98).

Decorated Animal Contest

The winners of the Decorated Animal Contest were: Champion—Laura Dutton (Ketcup and French Fries – goat); and Reserve Champion—Caroline Clark (Eat More Chicken – sheep). The judge of the decorated animal contest was Tess Hahn of Sabillasville. Each of the contestants received a ribbon and prize money will be divided among each of them.

Livestock Champions and Reserve Champions

Livestock winners were: Champion Swine—Logan Long; Reserve Champion Swine—Wyatt Davis; Grand Champion Sheep—Kaitlynn Neff; Reserve Champion Sheep—Caroline Clark; Ridenour Lamb—Laura Dutton; Grand Champion Goat—Gavin Valentine; Reserve Champion Goat—Katie Glass; Grand Champion Steer—Austin Ridenour; Reserve Champion Steer—Hayden Hahn.



Pictured from left are Catoctin High School’s FFA Ambassador Stephanie Moreland (left), with the buyers of the Grand Champion Steer that was shown by Austin Ridenour (far right).

Photo by Karen McAfee