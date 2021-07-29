Maryland’s Prime Vacation Spots

Jayden Myers

For those traveling in the area, whether it be for sightseeing, visiting, or just passing through, there are some unique places that you could stop visit this summer and fall.

Locally, spots such as Cunningham Falls State Park, Catoctin Wildlife Preserve, and the Catoctin Furnace are places worth visiting.

Cunningham Falls State Park is a beautiful place to visit, not just for its scenery but for some of the activities it offers. There are many trails that are great for hiking, and the lake holds opportunities for swimming, boating, and fishing. If planning for a longer stay, there are campsites for overnight visits. You can also visit Catoctin Furnace while visiting Cunningham, as it is located within.

Catoctin Furnace is appealing to history buffs, as it holds history from the American Revolutionary War and much more. You can explore what remains and enjoy the views as you do.

Catoctin Wildlife Preserve is a lovely place to go and enjoy the wildlife. You can feed and touch some of the animals, as well as enjoy some of the other activities it offers. It can be a very fun experience for both kids and adults.

For areas a bit farther away, Deep Creek Lake and Ocean City are some great family vacation options.

Deep Creek Lake has something for everyone. You can rent estates in the area to serve as a homebase while exploring all the recreational options lake has to offer. The lake has tons of different activities for the whole family. In certain sectioned-off locations, it is safe to swim and play, as it is roped off and has lifeguards during the summer. The lake is also open to boating and fishing, as well as other water activities.

Ocean City has many family-friendly activities, like miniature golf, amusement parks, and water parks. On the boardwalk, there are arcades, shops, stands, and you can listen to the waves from the beach. On the beach, you can swim, play, boat, and fish. Fun for the whole family.

One other great place to stay in Maryland is Assateague Island. It has amazing scenery and wild horses roaming the island. You can swim, camp, and sightsee while there. You can go kayaking, see the wildlife, go hiking, horseback riding, and more!

Make sure to check out some of the amazing places in Maryland this summer and fall.