Emmitsburg Heritage Day Game Winners Announced

Various games were held during the 2021 Emmitsburg Heritage Day event that was held in the E. Eugene Myers Memorial Park in Emmitsburg on June 26. A great day was had by all! The winners are listed below.

Greased Pig Chase: Ages 1-6—winner was Ryan Krom; Ages 7-11—winner was Alexandra Singh; Ages 12-16—winner was Justin Lejeune; Ages 17 & up—winner was Mark Creager.

Sack Race Singles: Ages 1-4—Ava Cichocki (1st) and Kynslee Miller (2nd); Ages 5-8—Jerome Turner and Sophia Myers (two heats 1st) and Morgan Fogle and Jackson Ciehocki (two heats 2nd); Ages 9-12—Bernadette Hahn and Bradon Zentz (two heats 1st) and Sarah Legare and Madelyn Fogle (two heats 2nd); Ages 13-16—Mary Legare (1st); Ages 17 & up—Jack McCarthy (1st) and Brendan Allison (2nd).

Sack Race Doubles: Ages 9-12—Austin and Addison Welch (1st) and Kennedy and Gage Creager (2nd); Ages 13-16—Sarah Legare and Naomi Hahn (1st) and Lucy Hahn and Sphia Legare (2nd); Ages 17 & up—Becca and Marc Cichocki (1st) and David and Timmy McCarthy (2nd).

Egg Toss: Bridget and Dan McCarthy (1st); Danielle Wilson and Bobby Knox (2nd).

Water Balloon Toss: Abigail and Quin McCarthy (1st).

Pie Eating Contest: Ages up to 4—Leah Krom (1st); Ages 5-8—Cora Krom (1st) and Luke Ray (2nd); Ages 9-12—Alexandra Singh (1st) and Sophia Legare (2nd); Ages 13-16—Mary Legare (1st) and Naomi Hahn (2nd); Ages 17 & up—Jack McCarthy (1st) and Mark Creager (2nd).

Watermelon Eating Contest: Ages up to 4—Leah Krom (1st) and Everly Wivell (2nd); Ages 5-8—Ryan Krom (1st) and Gage Creager (2nd); Ages 9-12—Alexandra Singh (1st) and Kennedy Creager (2nd); Ages 13-16—Jeremy Talcott (1st) and Timmy McCarthy (2nd); Ages 17 & up—Jack McCarthy (1st) and Nick Wivell (2nd).

Horseshoe Tournament: Ted Rill, Sr. and Brendon Allison (1st), Ted Rill, Jr. and Dan Warren (2nd), and Harold Stafford and Eileen Scovitch (3rd).