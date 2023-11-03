Local Woman Receives County and State Awards For Volunteerism

Nancy L. Rice of Thurmont was one of 23 honorees inducted into The Maryland Senior Citizens Hall of Fame (MSCHF) for the year 2023.

The induction ceremony and luncheon were held on October 19, at Ten Oaks Ballroom in Clarksville, Maryland. Each inductee received a membership certificate, an MSHF lapel pin, and a copy of the “Blue Book” that includes the name, picture, and a brief summary of volunteer service for each of the honorees. A copy of the book is kept in the archives at the Langsdale Library, University of Baltimore.

The Maryland Senior Citizens Hall of Fame, Inc. is a private, all-volunteer organization that has been functioning since 1987. Their sole purpose is to publicly recognize and honor, each year, individual senior citizens aged 65 and over. Nominees must live in Maryland and have performed outstanding service in their communities.

Rice was the only recipient of the award for Frederick County. She also received one of only three GERI awards for outstanding volunteer work in the State of Maryland. “My heart is filled with gratitude,” expressed Rice.

It was stated that Rice is a hardworking, devoted, caring, and compassionate volunteer. For the past five years, she has filled nearly every hour of each day doing volunteer work, with the desire to make the world a better place.

Her church pastor describes her as a pillar of the Weller United Methodist Church. He noted that, in her desire for the church to flourish, Rice serves as head of the Altar Guild and works to bring beauty to the sanctuary. She is also a gifted singer who participates regularly in a music team. Rice keeps busy serving as secretary to the Board of Trustees, co-chairperson of the History Committee, treasurer of Weller Cemetery, and co-chairperson of the Weller Care Team. Rice stated that her heart and soul are with the Care Team. She prepares and delivers hot meals with dessert, each week, to shut-ins who no longer cook. She also sees to other needs someone may have. For instance, she handmade a footstool (in her late husband’s workshop) for a lady to help elevate her legs. Rice also regularly visits church members in their homes or nursing facilities. She is described as a go-getter and serves wherever she is needed.

The Thurmont Senior Center reports that their center has benefited from Rice’s inspiration for many years. She serves on the board of directors. In addition, she spends countless hours raising funds for the center. She wore out her new electric stove after five years from all the desserts she bakes each month for the center’s benefit. She bakes approximately 500 apple dumplings a year, which are sold at their monthly bake sale. In addition, her peach dumplings, whoopie pies, chocolate bark candy, caramel popcorn, and various kinds of cookies are very popular and can be found at the bake sale as well.

Nancy Rice is further described as a strong woman of faith, filled with love for others. Mentioning her name during conversations with others is said to put a smile on their faces as they think about the wonderful things she has done for them and others. Congratulations, Nancy Rice!

Nancy is pictured after accepting the GERI Award Plaque for outstanding volunteer work in Maryland. Only three inductees received this honor.

Nancy Rice accepts the Frederick County Award of Distinction from the Maryland Senior Citizens Hall of Fame (MSCHF): (from left) Parker Koons, President MSCHF; Carmel Rogues, Secretary of Aging, Maryland Department of Aging; Todd Sullivan, Associate Executive Director of Oakcrest Senior Living.

Courtesy Photos