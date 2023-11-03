Frederick County Announces Date & Tips for Its Fall Household Hazardous Waste Event

Saturday, November 4, has been announced by the Frederick County Division of Solid Waste as its next Residential Household Hazardous Waste event. This bi-annual event is the preferred disposal method of household hazardous wastes generated from Frederick County’s residences. Residents can drop off, at no cost, items like fluorescent bulbs (compact and tube), old gasoline, mixed oil/gasoline, brake fluid, thermometers, lithium-ion batteries, button batteries, solvents, pool chemicals, photo chemicals, and road flares, from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., at 21 Stadium Drive, also known as the upper parking lot of Harry Grove Stadium.

To prepare for this event, organizers encourage residents to plan by anticipating some time to wait in line, having items organized, separated by type, accessible inside their vehicle, and following all signs and directions. As a courtesy to other residents, residents must access this event via a right turn only; please enter the stadium parking lot via New Design Road, not Market Street. Further, for safety purposes, walk-ups to this event will be prohibited, and items will not be accepted from cars parked along Stadium Drive. This event is not open to commercial entities. Commercial entities needing advice for disposing of their hazardous waste should call 301-600-2960.

For a complete list of acceptable and unacceptable items, please visit www.frederickcountymd.gov/3958/Household-Hazardous-Wastes. There, you can also sign up for other resources, announcements, and reminders via the Recycle Coach app or sign up for reminders via text message.

The Frederick County Division of Solid Waste and Recycling provides integrated waste management for the County and its residents with waste reduction, recycling, and disposal programs. More information on these and associated events can be found by calling 301-600-2960 and online at www.FrederickCountyMD.gov under “Departments.”