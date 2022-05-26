Frederick Health Is First Community Healthcare System in the State to Improve Patient Outcomes Using New Lung Biopsy Equipment

Frederick Health, the largest healthcare provider in Frederick County, is pleased to announce that it is now offering ION Lung Biopsy procedures to patients in need. This minimally invasive biopsy tool can detect even the smallest traces of lung cancer in patients.

Lung cancer is the most common cause of cancer deaths in the United States, with an estimated 130,000 deaths expected in 2022. In Frederick County, cancers are the second leading cause of death.

“Frederick Health is leading the way,” said Dr. Maurice Smith, Medical Director of Chest Surgery with Frederick Health. “This piece of equipment gives us the ability to biopsy smaller nodules, as well as provide an earlier diagnosis and peace of mind.”

ION is the most accurate and scientifically advanced equipment available for performing lung biopsies, and Frederick Health is the first community healthcare system in the state of Maryland to offer this technology to patients. By making the biopsy a more comfortable patient experience, Dr. Smith hopes to boost earlier detection and treatment rates in the community.

“This technology really puts the patient experience first, without incisions or needles,” added Dr. Smith.

As with most cancers, detecting lung cancer early is the key to an increased survival rate.

“The simple truth of the matter is that early detections save lives.”

To learn more about Frederick Health’s cancer treatment programs, please visit www.frederickhealth.org/cancercare.

