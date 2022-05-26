Frederick Health’s 120th Anniversary

Frederick Health, the largest healthcare provider in Frederick County, recently marked the 120th anniversary of its founding on May 1, 1902. Frederick Health—then known as Frederick City Hospital—was founded by Emma Smith, a local Frederick resident who had a deep commitment to her community.

Smith spent most of her life working on behalf of the residents of Frederick, and her legacy continues to live on in the care provided by the organization that she helped to found. “Our community is so incredibly blessed to have this organization,” said Tom Kleinhanzl, president & CEO of Frederick Health. “Ms. Smith, our founder, had a saying: ‘Care for the sick, comfort the injured, and provide peace of mind,’ and we’ve certainly done that incredibly well for 120 years.” From its humble beginnings as a single hospital with a dozen beds, Frederick Health has grown to a network of facilities, offering state-of-the-art, award-winning healthcare. Recently, Frederick Health Hospital was named one of the Top 100 Hospitals in the Nation by Healthgrades America.“Our hospital now has nearly 300 beds, and our expansive network contains 22 facilities, with nearly 4,500 team members. Emma Smith could have never dreamed that we would have grown in such a way,” added Kleinhanzl.

Throughout the month of May, Frederick Health marked the anniversary with special announcements and ceremonies. The system continues to grow and will be opening its new Critical Care Expansion at the hospital later this summer, as well as its 23rd facility in Emmitsburg.

“Together, we row this boat that cares for this community. We’ve been caring for you, our friends, family, and neighbors for 120 years, ”continued Kleinhanzl. “We’re going strong and we will continue to be here for this community.” For more information, please visit www.frederickhealth.org/120.