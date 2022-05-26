Thurmont Grange Honors Community Citizens

On April 25, Thurmont Grange held its annual Community Citizen Dinner. Michael and Amy Jo Poffenberger were the evening’s honorees. They were recognized for their never-ending dedication to our youth and agriculture in our community. Currently, Amy Jo is an ag teacher and FFA advisor at Catoctin High School, and Michael is the parts manager at Fitzgerald Auto Mall. In addition to their full-time jobs, they are involved with Farm Safety Camp, Ag Week at the Mall, City Streets Country Roads at The Frederick Fair, Frederick County Farm Museum, Frederick County Farm Bureau, Frederick County Young Farmers, 4-H, and FFA, where they advise, coach teams, plan trips to state and national FFA conventions, assist with butchering, and help with plant sales and fruit sales to raise funds for the FFA Chapter, just to name a few events and organizations to which they donate their time. Several people spoke on their behalf, and all expressed how Michael and Amy Jo have made such a positive and life-long impact on their lives.

Michael was described as being “very good at teaching and explaining how to do things and a great planner and organizer.” Amy Jo was referred to as “amazing and supportive.” The countless hours this couple spends volunteering and giving back to our community is truly extraordinary. Thurmont Grange could not think of two people more deserving of this recognition.

Pictured from left are Grange President Bob Wiles, Amy Jo Poffenberger, Michael Poffenberger, and Grange Lecturer Niki Eyler.