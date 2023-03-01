Thurmont New Business and Development Briefs

The following are the status of new businesses and development coming to Thurmont:

Subdivisions:

Hobb’s Division — Two approved building lots in Mixed-Use Village 1 listed for sale.

Hammaker Hills, Phase 1 — 37 single-family dwelling lots in R-2 zoning district. One lot occupied. Two homes are under construction. Four lots with permits issued.

Hammaker Hills, Phase 2 — Preliminary plat approved for 22 single-family dwelling lots.

Mechanicstown, LLC — Preliminary plat approved for 31 single-family dwelling lots.

Mountain Brooke — Preliminary plat approved for 11 single-family dwelling lots.

Meunier Minor Subdivision — Preliminary/final plat approved for one new lot and adjustment of two lots.

Simmer’s Minor Subdivision — Preliminary/final plat approved for one new lot.

Oak Forest Townhouse Community — 36 units in R-5 zoning district. Revised Concept Plans for review by the Planning & Zoning Commission, February 23, 2023.

505 E. Main St. Minor Subdivision — Plat for creation of a lot for existing dwelling and a remainder lot; for review by the Planning & Zoning Commission February 23, 2023.

Site Plans:

Weis Gas & Go (2 Thurmont Blvd.) — Weis Markets did a partial site redevelopment; a Gas & Go fuel station to consist of three pumps and one manned kiosk. Under construction.

Thurmont Business Park — Lot 1 to be developed for the relocation of Goodwill into a 17,850-square-foot building. Final site plan is under review.

New Business Openings:

The Rosie Boutique — 8 East Main Street.