Emmitsburg New Business and Development Briefs

The following are the statuses of new businesses and development coming to Emmitsburg from the town planner’s report:

Federal Stone (Creamery Road, east side of U.S. 15) — Performance bonds and tap fees are pending.

Village Liquors & Plaza Inn (Silo Hill Parkway) — A preconstruction meeting is pending.

Seton Shrine Museum Entrance (South Seton Avenue) — The deed of easement, county approval, and signatures from town representatives are pending.

Tenant Fit-out for Daughters of Charity Ministries (South Seton Avenue) — This project is under review, and a county building permit is pending.

Mount St. Mary’s University School of Health Professions (South Seton Avenue) — This project is under review. A zoning certificate and county building permit are pending.