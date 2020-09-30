Emmitsburg Community Park Becomes E. Eugene Myers Community Park

Deb Abraham Spalding

The Emmitsburg Board of Commissioners held a ceremony on September 12, 2020, for the dedication of Emmitsburg Community Park as E. Eugene Myers Community Park.

E. Eugene Myers was a life-long resident of Emmitsburg. He is credited with establishing the Community Park through his involvement in youth sports and managing many softball and baseball teams. Throughout his life, Mr. Myers served as a volunteer fireman, as well as chief of the Vigilant Hose Company for 10 years. He has also served as Emmitsburg mayor (1978-1980), town commissioner (1974-1978), president of the town council, chairman of the Planning and Zoning Commission, and as a park commissioner. He was a member of Emmitsburg’s Knights of Columbus, and helped bring the National Fire Academy to town. He owned and operated Myers Radio and TV on East Main Street in Emmitsburg for many years.

Tim Clarke served as master of ceremonies for the occasion. Invocation was given by Reverend Vincent J. O’Malley, and the welcome was given by Emmitsburg Mayor Don Briggs. Tributes were given by Tim Clarke and Frank Davis.

Frank said, “Luckily, I was one of the youngsters who got to grow up with Gene. Seemed like everything he touched, somehow, touched me. He was my first Babe Ruth coach. He was my first fire chief. He was very instrumental in where I ended up in my career. I was able to watch all of this develop.” He gestured to the surrounding park. “He started this with his own time and his own money. There wasn’t grant money; you couldn’t go to the county or the state. We had great times. His sons managed and umpired back here (motioning to a field where a game was taking place behind him), and his grandsons were coached and played back here. His family is very proud of all he accomplished.”

Tim recognized family members: Gene’s kids, Doug, Mike, Steve, Patty, and Cathy; spouses, grandkids, great-grandkids. There were many in attendance. He then talked about his relationship with Gene’s son, Doug, in high school in the early 1980s when Gene was a larger-than-life figure in Emmitsburg. During his summers, Tim worked for the Town of Emmitsburg with Gene’s son, Steve. Tim played Babe Ruth Baseball with Gene and then slow-pitch softball as a member of Gene’s Myers Radio and TV sponsored Bulldogs. “Gene expected competitive gamesmanship from his players. When the game was over, it was always about family. Everyone on the team was in the family category.”

Tim said, “It is more than fitting that this community park be named in Gene’s honor… however, let us not forget that beside every good man is an equally powerful and influential woman. Gene’s wife, Loretta, was always the silent rock and driving force pushing Gene to continue working toward his dream and plan for Emmitsburg.”

Proclamations were presented by Emmitsburg Mayor Don Briggs, Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner, Maryland State Delegate Daniel L. Cox, Maryland Senator Michael Huff, and comments were made by Frederick County Councilman Michael Blue (representing District 5), to reaffirm Gene’s contribution to the town and community.

Members of the Myers Family unveiled the new signage.

Community Park was renamed the “E. Eugene Myers Community Park” in recognition of Myers’ “extraordination contributions” to the town.