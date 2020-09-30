Thurmont’s Gateway to the Cure

Campaign Off to a Running Start

Deb Abraham Spalding

The Town of Thurmont’s 6th Annual Gateway to The Cure Covered Bridge 5K Fun Run/Walk took place on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Eyler Road Park in Thurmont. It kicked off the town’s annual “Gateway to the Cure Campaign” fund drive to benefit the Hurwitz Breast Cancer Fund at Frederick Health.

This year, the Gateway to the Cure Campaign includes the Covered Bridge 5K, a golf tournament that will be held October 9, and a fundraising campaign within the Thurmont business community during the month of October. Also, the town sells “Gateway to the Cure” merchandise and pink light bulbs.

Thanks to your support, the Town of Thurmont has donated over $83,000 in the last six years to the Hurwitz Breast Cancer Fund at Frederick Health.

Around 70 runners came out for the Covered Bridge 5K, with the top five male and female runners receiving a commemorative trophy. The top finisher, Owen Bubczyk, bested the former course record with a time of 19:07.

The top five female runners were: 5th Place—Kathryn Morgan (44:04); 4th Place—Tammy Gibson (41:40); 3rd Place—Sharon Cofer (38:58); 2nd Place—Kennedy McArthur (30:46 Note: first-ever race, and she is 17!); 1st Place—Roxanna Kircher (25:07).

The top five male runners were: 5th Place—Thomas Breivogel, Jr (24:29); 4th Place—Josh Spiers (23:07); 3rd Place—Jarrett Karnibad (22:52); 2nd Place—Reid Fliegel (19:56); 1st Place—Owen Bubczyk (19:07 Course Record).



Participants Terri Burch Pue, Robin Rippeon, and Karen Kinkaid are shown at the beginning of the Covered Bridge 5K Run/Walk in Eyler Road Park in Thurmont.

Approximately 70 runners and walkers turn out for the race in the beautiful weather. Brian Payne waves “Hi” on his way by the camera.



First-place finisher Owen Bubczyk sets a new course record with a time of 19:07.

Jim Humerick, Thurmont’s CAO, helps by handing out pins before the race starts.