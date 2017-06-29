Emmitsburg Celebrates 36th Annual Heritage Day

James Rada, Jr.

Rain the night before gave way to sun and heat for the annual Emmitsburg Community Heritage Day on June 24, 2017. Events took place throughout the day, beginning with the Vigilant Hose Company’s breakfast that started at 6:00 a.m. and ending with the last boom of the fireworks around 9:45 p.m.

During the day, dozens of food and craft vendors were set up in Community Park. Visitors could browse the offerings in between participating in events like the horseshoe competition, greased pig chase, and bike rodeo.

Jill Long moved to Emmitsburg three years ago and has attended Heritage Day every year. She really looks forward to it. “It’s really nice to have this available for people. It shows community pride when businesses and people come out and support this.”

Outside of the park, visitors stocked up on books at the library book sale, voted for the best entries in the car show, and toured one of the local museums.

Entertainers performed at Community Park, singing to the visitors. The headline acts were “Mr. Charisma” and Elvis, who presented music in the styles of Dean Martin, Buddy Holly, and Elvis Presley. There was even a dance at the Basilica of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, featuring the music of the Frederick Camerata. Other live entertainment that played at the Community Park bandstand was the Home Comfort Band, the CCC Praise Band, Commendable Effort, and the Harmony Cornet Band.

Ashley Hewitt attends Heritage Day every year with her family. They can find something for each member of the family to enjoy. In fact, there’s so much going on, they have to take a break in the middle of the day to let the kids rest before returning to the park for more.

“I think it was bigger this year than it has been in previous years,” Hewitt said.

Some new activities were offered this year, including a Civil War tea and carriage history tours of Emmitsburg. Community Heritage Day is coordinated each year by the Emmitsburg Lions Club, but would not be possible without generous community support. Platinum sponsors of this year’s event that donated at least $500 to Heritage Day are the Emmitsburg Business and Professional Association, Emmitsburg Glass, Mount St. Mary’s University, William and Bonita Portier, Emmitsburg Ambulance Company, Melissa Wetzel, the Tommy West Foundation, Don and Libby Briggs, Emmitsburg Lions Club, the Town of Emmitsburg, American Legion Post 121, Knights of Columbus Brute Council 1860, Frederick Bicycle Coalition, and More Riding Bicycles and Building Trails.

Winners of this year’s games are: Greased Pig Chase — Malakai Andrews (ages 1-6), Lucien Ridenour (ages 7-11), John Lane (ages 12-16), and TJ Burns (ages 17 and older); Sack Race Singles — Phoenix Smith–1st place and Irene Trexler–2nd place (ages 1-4), Addison Welch–1st place and Thomas Love–2nd place (ages 5-8), Erin Gregg–1st place and Krystal Lane–2nd place (ages 9-12), Michael DiIulil–1st place and Jedn Pembroke–2nd place (ages 13-16), Logan Gregg–1st place and Jack McCarthy–2nd place (ages 17 and up); Sack Race Doubles — Madison Ott/Madelynn Myers–1st place and Savanna Phebus/Emma Annadale–2nd place (ages 5-8), Adrian Febus/Deondre Febus–1st place and Jazmyne Howar/Lucien Ridenour–2nd (ages 9-12), Thomas Lowe/Mathias Buchheister–1st place and Zoe Ridenour/Jean Pembroke–2nd place (ages 13-16), Dan Goetz/Nathan Goetz–1st place and Mary Fran Gregg/Logan Gregg–2nd place (17 and older); Egg Toss — Adrian Febus/Deondre Febus–1st place tie, Dan Goetz/Nathan Goetz–1st place tie; Water Balloon Toss — Adrian Febus/Deondre Febus–1st place and Abby McCarthy/David McCarthy– 2nd place; Pie Eating Contest —Jameson Ebaugh–1st place and Keane Burns and Cora From tie for 2nd place (ages up to 4 years), Thomas Love–1st place and Raphael DiIulio–2nd place (ages 5-8), Finnian Ridenour tied with Blake Cool–1st place (ages 9-12), Jean Pembroke– 1st place and Mathew Knox–2nd place (ages 13-16), Jack McCarthy– 1st place and Rose Samples–2nd place (17 years and older).

Kids give it their all, determined to break through the finishline during the much-anticipated Emmitsburg Community Heritage Day sack races.