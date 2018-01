Community Calendar

december

31… New Year’s Eve Party, Thurmont American Legion Post 168, 8 Park Ln., Thurmont. Entertainment by DJ Jake.

31… EVAC’s New Year’s Eve Bingo, 17701 Creamery Rd., Emmitsburg. Doors open 5 p.m.; games 8 p.m. Tickets: $50 in advance; $60 at door (dinner platter included). All inclusive 9 pack, 50 games including four $1,000 jackpots. Tickets: Mary Lou 240-285-3184 or Pam 240-472-3484.

31… Covenant Renewal Service, Weller United Methodist Church, Thurmont. 10 a.m. www.wellerumc.com.

31… Green Grove Gardens’ New Year’s Eve Gospel Concert & Dinner, Event Center, 1032 Buchanan Trail East., Greencastle, PA. Starting 6 p.m. Featuring the Chuck Wagon Gang and the inspirations & elegant dinner; hors d’oeuvres & refreshments throughout night. Ticket info.: www.greengrovegardens.com.

january

1…… “Served with Grace” Free Community Meal (first Monday each month), Graceham Moravian Church, 8231-A Rocky Ridge Rd., Thurmont. 5:30-7 p.m. All invited. 301-271-2379.

1…… Clothes Closet, Thurmont United Methodist Church, 13880 Long Rd., Thurmont. 6-7:30 p.m. 301-271-4511.

1…… Polar Plunge, Fort Ritchie Community Center, 14421 Lake Royer Dr., Cascade, MD. Noon-3 p.m. Funds raised used to help the Community Center. $15-$25. thefrcc.org.

2…… Line Dancing, Thurmont Sr. Ctr., 806 E. Main St., Thurmont. 10-11 a.m. Free. 301-271-7911. Also: Jan. 9, 16, 23.

2…… Free Movie Day: Out of the Woods, Thurmont Sr. Ctr., 806 E. Main St., Thurmont. 1-3 p.m. 301-271-7911.

3…… 50/50 Bingo, Thurmont Sr. Ctr., 806 E. Main St., Thurmont. 1-3 p.m. Open to public. Must be 18 to play. $5 to play, specials, pickle jar; $1 coverall last game. 301-271-7911. Also: Jan. 17, 31.

3…… Coffee Club, Blue Ridge Summit Free Library, 13676 Monterey Ln., Blue Ridge Summit, PA. 4-5:30 p.m. Food donations appreciated. 717-794-2240. Also: Jan. 10, 24, 31.

3…… VITT (very important teens & ‘tweens) Night, Blue Ridge Summit Free Library, 13676 Monterey Ln., Blue Ridge Summit, PA. 6-7:30 p.m. Play Wii, board games, do puzzles, eat snacks, watch movies, make movies & more. 717-794-2240. Also: Jan. 10, 17, 24, 31.

4…… Adult Reading Group, Blue Ridge Summit Free Library, 13676 Monterey Ln., Blue Ridge Summit, PA. 6 p.m. New members welcome. 717-794-2240.

4…… Dining for Dollars, Roy Rogers, Thurmont. 5-9 p.m. Benefits CHS Class of 2018 Safe & Sane.

4…… Memory Café, Sponsored by Somerford House, Thurmont Sr. Ctr., 806 E. Main St., Thurmont. Noon-2 p.m. Free lunch & activity. Call to register: 301-271-7911.

4…… Mother Seton School Feast of Elizabeth Ann Seton Mass, 100 Creamery Rd., Emmitsburg. 10:15 a.m. 301-447-3161 or www.mothersetonschool.org.

4…… Peaceful Thursdays, Harriet Chapel, 12625 Catoctin Furnace Rd., Thurmont. Noon. Bring a sandwich & watch video series by Max Lucado; receive coloring book/journal for relaxed contempla-tion. Drinks & snacks provided. Register: 301-271-4554.

4…… Pickle Ball Drop-In (ages 50 & up), Emmitsburg Community Center, S. Seton Ave., Emmitsburg. Thru Apr. 5. 2:30-4 p.m. Frederick Co. Parks & Rec. Register: www.recreater.com.

5…… Friday Night Bingo, Thurmont Event Complex, 13716 Strafford Dr., Thurmont. Doors open 5 p.m.; Bingo 7 p.m. Food served by Thurmont Amb. Co. volunteers. www.thurmonteventcomplex.com.

5…… Friday Entertainment at Furnace Bar & Grill: DJ Brian Mo, 12841 Catoctin Furnace Rd., Thur-mont. 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Every Friday. 240-288-8942.

6…… Story Hour w/Miss Mary Anne, Blue Ridge Summit Free Library, 13676 Monterey Ln., Blue Ridge Summit, PA. 11 a.m. 717-794-2240. Also: Jan. 13, 20, 27.

6…… Stultz Fitness Training Open House, 285 Boyle Rd., Fairfield, PA. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Can’t make it to the Open House? Call for a FREE consultation: 717-334-6009.

6…… Money Bingo, Rocky Ridge Vol. Fire Co. Activity Bldg., 13516 Motters Station Rd., Rocky Ridge, MD. Doors open 4:30 p.m.; games 7 p.m. New prizes! $500/$1,000 jackpots at 57 numbers or less. Food avail. by Ladies Auxiliary. webmaster@rockyridgevfc.com. (snow date: Jan. 13).

6…… Ott House Pub Entertainment: Big Jim’s Pontoon Boat, 5 W. Main St., Emmitsburg. 301-447-2625.

6…… Women’s Little Christmas, Shamrock Restaurant, Rt. 15, Thurmont. Enjoy live music, special lunch & dinner, complimentary hors d’oeuvres. www.shamrockrestaurant.com.

8…… Monday Mommy Meet-up, Children’s Museum of Rose Hill Manor Park, 1611 N. Market St., Frederick, MD. 9-11:30 a.m. $1/child (infants & toddlers). Kari Saavedra 301-600-2743 or ksaavedra@frederickcountymd.gov.

8…… Lego & Wee Build Creation Night, Blue Ridge Summit Free Library, 13676 Monterey Ln., Blue Ridge Summit, PA. All ages welcome. 4-5:30 p.m. 717-794-2240. Also: Jan. 22, 29.

8…… Zumba Gold, Thurmont Sr. Ctr., 806 E. Main St., Thurmont. 10:15-11 a.m. $24/8 sessions or $5/class. 301-271-7911. Also: Jan. 15, 22, 29.

8…… Pickle Ball Drop-In (ages 50 & up), Emmitsburg Community Center, S. Seton Ave., Emmitsburg. Thru Apr. 2. 3:30-5 p.m. Frederick Co. Parks & Rec. Register: www.recreater.com.

8…… Zumba (ages 10 & up), Thurmont Rec Center, Summit Ave., Thurmont. Thru Feb. 12. Frederick Co. Parks & Rec. Register: www.recreater.com.

9…… Important Talks at Emmitsburg Senior Center: Kendall Tiffany on “Transit Plus,” Emmitsburg Senior Center, S. Seton Ave., Emmitsburg. 11 a.m.

9…… Free Movie Day: Where There’s a Will, Thurmont Sr. Ctr., 806 E. Main St., Thurmont. 1-3 p.m. 301-271-7911.

9…… Scherenschnitte Class w/Bill Hamman, Blue Ridge Summit Free Library, 13676 Monterey Ln., Blue Ridge Summit, PA. 6 p.m. Please bring your knives & boards if previous students. Children must be accompanied by adult. 717-794-2240.

9…… Mother Seton School Take-a-Tour Tuesday, 100 Creamery Rd., Emmitsburg. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Applications for 2018-2019 now being accepted. 301-447-3161 or email Jennifer Buchheister jbuchheister@mothersetonschool.org to set up private tour. www.mothersetonschool.org.

10… Digital Graphics Club, Blue Ridge Summit Free Library, 13676 Monterey Ln., Blue Ridge Summit, PA. 6:30 p.m. Creating new graphics, animated and static, for our digital sign. 717-794-2240. Also: Jan. 24

10… Frederick Woman’s Civic Club’s 57th Annual Mardi Gras “A Toast to Mardi Gras” Semiformal Gala, Clarion Inn Frederick Event Center, 5400 Holiday Dr., Frederick, MD. 6-11 p.m. Silent auction, food tastings, Royal Court presentation, music & dancing, travel raffle & much more. $75/person. Tickets: www.FWCCINC.ORG or 301-663-5875 or Eventbrite Frederick Events/57th Annual Mardi Gras.

10… Zumba (ages 10 & up), Thurmont Rec Center, Summit Ave., Thurmont. Thru Feb. 14. Frederick Co. Parks & Rec. Register: www.recreater.com.

10… Yoga (ages 19 & up), Emmitsburg Community Center, S. Seton Ave., Emmitsburg. Frederick Co. Parks & Rec. Register: www.recreater.com.

11… FREE family movie: Despicable Me 3 (Rated PG), Blue Ridge Summit Free Library, 13676 Monterey Ln., Blue Ridge Summit, PA. 6 p.m. 717-794-2240.

11… Free Blood Pressure Checks by Right At Home, Thurmont Sr. Ctr., 806 E. Main St., Thurmont. 10 a.m.-Noon. 301-271-7911.

11… Monthly Birthday Party, Thurmont Sr. Ctr., 806 E. Main St., Thurmont. 12:30 p.m. Birthday people get their picture taken for The Catoctin Banner. Cake & ice cream. Call day ahead to order lunch ($6). 301-271-7911.

11… Mutual Support Group for Anyone Grieving the Loss of a Loved One, Harriet Chapel, 12625 Catoctin Furnace Rd., Thurmont. Noon (second Thurs. each month thru May: Feb. 8, Mar. 8, Apr. 12, May 10). Bring sandwich or something to share. 301-271-4554.

13… You’re Lookin’ at Country, Featuring Forever Young, Thurmont Event Complex, 13716 Strafford Dr., Thurmont. Doors open 4 p.m.; dinner 5 p.m.; show 7 p.m. $25/person (includes buffet dinner). Cash bar avail. Tickets: 301-271-3820.

13… Voice and Singing Master Class with Sarah Howes, Apples Church, 7908 Apples Church Rd., Thurmont. $30/person/session. paulamathis1@comcast.net.

13… Winter Dance/Silent Auction, Thurmont American Legion, 8 Park Ln., Thurmont. Doors open 7 p.m. Sticktime Band 8 p.m.-midnight. $15/person or $25/couple. Tickets (or to donate auction item): Heather 301-418-8842. Benefits CHS 2018 Safe & Sane.

13… Ott House Pub Entertainment: Back Traxx, 5 W. Main St., Emmitsburg. 301-447-2625.

14… Concert, St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church Creagerstown, 8619 Blacks Mill Rd., Thurmont. Choir & some selected solo performances. 3 p.m. paulamathis1@comcast.net.

14… Community Country Breakfast, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish Center, 103 Church St., Thurmont. 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. $8/adult; $4/ages 4-10; Free/ages 3 & under. 301-447-2367.

15… Playgroup Monday, Children’s Museum of Rose Hill Manor Park, 1611 N. Market St., Frederick, MD. 9:30 a.m.-noon. Ages 2 & up. $2/child. ksaavedra@frederickcountymd.gov or Kari Saavedra 301-600-2743.

16… The Summit Stitchers Quilt Club, Blue Ridge Summit Free Library, 13676 Monterey Ln., Blue Ridge Summit, PA. 5:30 p.m. Any skill level may attend. 717-794-2240.

16… Pauline’s Pals, Thurmont Sr. Ctr., 806 E. Main St., Thurmont. 1-3 p.m. Crafters needed to make favors for next year’s Christmas party; all supplies provided. 301-271-7911.

16… Clothes Closet, Thurmont United Methodist Church, 13880 Long Rd., Thurmont. 10-11:30 a.m. 301-271-4511.

16… Important Talks at Emmitsburg Senior Center: Nurse Steve Discusses Vaccinations & Immuniza-tions, Emmitsburg Senior Center, S. Seton Ave., Emmitsburg. 11 a.m.

17… Birthday Party for Nancy Bert, Blue Ridge Summit Free Library, 13676 Monterey Ln., Blue Ridge Summit, PA. 4-6 p.m. Say thank you for all of her years serving the community. 717-794-2240.

18… Winter Accessories Swap, Blue Ridge Summit Free Library, 13676 Monterey Ln., Blue Ridge Summit, PA. Bring your new or gently used winter accessories to swap (hats, scarves, gloves, etc.). 4-7 p.m. 717-794-2240.

18… Free Movie Day: Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood, Thurmont Sr. Ctr., 806 E. Main St., Thurmont. 301-271-7911.

19… Marie Free Seated Massage, Thurmont Sr. Ctr., 806 E. Main St., Thurmont. 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. $1/minute. 301-271-7911.

20… Teen Open Mic Night, Commodore Recording Studio, 204 E. Main St., Thurmont. 6-8 p.m. For teens 14-18 yrs. of age. Come perform (singer, songwriter, poetry-monologue, comedy, readings) or just come to listen. Snow date: Feb. 3.

20… Art Clinic w/Dorothea (ages 14 & up), Emmitsburg Community Center, S. Seton Ave., Emmits-burg. Frederick Co. Parks & Rec. Register: www.recreater.com.

20… Repticon Baltimore Reptile & Exotic Animal Show, Maryland State Fairground, 2200 York Rd., Timonium, MD. Sat.: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (VIP Entry 9 a.m.); Sun.: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. (No VIP Early Entry). Educational, family-oriented fun for everyone. $10/adult; $5/ages 5-12; Free/ages under 5. RepticonEvents@repticon.com.

20.. Thurmont Ministerium’s Week of Prayer for Christian Unity Service, Graceham Moravian Church, 8231-A Rocky Ridge Rd., Thurmont. 11 a.m. Guest speaker: Nick Brown, Executive Director of the Religious Coalition for Emergency Human Needs. Light lunch following service. All invited. 301-271-2379.

22… New Tween to Adult Anime.manga Club, Blue Ridge Summit Free Library, 13676 Monterey Ln., Blue Ridge Summit, PA. Showcase movies, graphic novels & books. 6 p.m. 717-794-2240.

22… Clothes Closet, Thurmont United Methodist Church, 13880 Long Rd., Thurmont. 6-7:30 p.m. 301-271-4511.

22… Catoctin-Ettes, Inc.’s Free Annual Twirling Course for Beginners (ages 5 & up), Emmitsburg Community Center Gym, S. Seton Ave., Emmitsburg. 7-7:45 p.m. Held 4 consecutive Mondays. Batons are loaned free for classtime. Register: 240-405-2604 or email donito@aol.com.

23… World of Sports (ages 6-7), Thurmont Rec Center, Summit Ave., Thurmont. Frederick Co. Parks & Rec. Register: www.recreater.com.

24… Pot Luck & General Meeting, Thurmont Sr. Ctr., 806 E. Main St., Thurmont. Noon. Please sign up & bring a dish to share or pay $6. Center providing fried chicken. 301-271-7911.

25… FREE Adult Movie: Dunkirk (Rated PG-13), Blue Ridge Summit Free Library, 13676 Monterey Ln., Blue Ridge Summit, PA. 717-794-2240.

26… Free Meeting w/Elly (Jenkins) Williams, Dept. of Aging, Thurmont Sr. Ctr., 806 E. Main St., Thurmont. 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Call to make a half-hour appt. to discuss senior programs: 301-271-7911.

27 .. Catholic Schools Week (thru Feb. 2), Mother Seton School, Emmitsburg. Visit website for list of events: www.mothersetonschool.org.

27… Winter Yard Sale, Fort Ritchie Community Center, 14421 Lake Royer Dr., Highfield-Cascade, MD. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. www.thefrcc.org.

27… Preschool Open House for Fall 2018, Good Sheperd Lutheran Church, 1415 W. 7th St., Frederick, MD. 10 a.m. Now offering classes for 2-year-olds. Schedule tour or visit: www.goodshepherdmd.org or 301-695-5855.

29… Mackenzie’s Light will no longer hold monthly meetings. However, it will continue as a resource for drug awareness and for those impacted by loss due to drug addiction. Info.: Becky 301-524-8064 or Facebook.

29…. Catoctin High School Hosts Personal Finance Course (thru March 26), 14745 Sabillasville Rd., Thurmont. 6-7:30 p.m. Open to students & families. Follows Financial Peace University program from Dave Ramsey. Register: www.fpucentral.com.

30… Nurse Steve, Thurmont Sr. Ctr., 806 E. Main St., Thurmont. 10:30 a.m. Taking vitals & meeting individually. Following lunch, talk at 12:30 on Vaccinations & Immunizations. 301-271-7911.

30… Noah’s Ark Animal Workshops: “Grow A Groundhog” Workshop & Story, Blue Ridge Summit Free Library, 13676 Monterey Ln., Blue Ridge Summit, PA. 4:30-5:30 p.m. Space limited to 12. Sign up by Jan. 11. $5/child. Ages 4-12. 717-794-2240.