CLASSIFIEDS

Wanted

Wanted: Any unwanted lawn mowers, tillers, snowblowers, or yard items. FREE pickup. Call 301-271-4266.

Antiques & Collectibles like crocks, jugs, postcards, photographs, advertising items, old signs, old dolls, toys & trains (pre-1965), quilts, political items, guns, old holiday decorations, hunting & fishing items, jewelry and coins; gold, sterling, coin collections, etc., etc. Will buy one item, collection, or entire estate. 301-514-2631.

Donate your vehicle—any condition! Free towing, all proceeds benefit Catoctin Pregnancy Center. We are in need of donated clothing, sizes infant to 5 years. Call 301-447-3391 for more information.

For Rent

House: Two Bedrooms, one bath, detached garage, Thurmont. No Smoking/no pets. $950 (does not include utilities) 301-801-8073.

One and two bedroom apartments for rent in the Cascade, MD area. Call 301-241-4726.

COMMERCIAL SPACE FOR RENT: Thurmont 202 E. Main St., 2000 Square Feet with loading dock. $1100/mo + utils. Owner: 301-565-0946.

Licensed Commercial Hall Rental: Weddings, Banquets, Events of any kind. Call American Legion at 301-271-4411.

Thurmont Senior Center, evening and weekends. Call 301-271-7911.

Hall/Pavilion for Rent: Looking for a place for a meeting, reunion, reception, picnic, or party? St. John’s UCC in Sabillasville rents its pavilion or parish hall. Contact Donna Smith at 717-762-5297. Reserve early.

Services

Piano Lessons: Experienced professional musician and certified public school teacher. All ages; adults welcome. Located in Thurmont. Call or text Beth at 240-529-8108 or email bethkeys88@gmail.com.

Denny Brown Custom Painting. Professional brush and roll. Free estimates. 240-674-7788.

Guitar Lessons with Brent. All levels, ages, and styles. Over 25 years experience. Learn in a low pressure, relaxed setting. Call, text or email at 240-586-1128 or brentgtr@gmail.com

Tire Pros of Frederick: Free 1 year roadside assistance, **lowest price guarantee** sell all major brands: Good Year, Michelin, Continental, Bridgestone, and more! Visit tireporsofFrederick.com or call 301-663-6334.

Notices

How Would You Like To FEEL 25 Years YOUNGER and LIVE 25 Years LONGER? Go to www.Shaklee.net/JCE now! Read how VIVIX Cellular Anti-Aging Tonic is a REVOLUTIONARY BREAKTHROUGH in the fight against cellular aging. All natural. Contact Jeanne at 301-305-1466.

Help Wanted

Looking for experienced lawn maintenance technician, must have at least 1 yr experience. Must have own transportation! We offer benefits. Serious inquiries only. Must want to work. Please call today to set up an interview @ 301-271-2832.

Do you have what it takes to be the first line of defense for Fort Detrick, protecting against theft, damage, trespass, sabotage and espionage? If so, we want to hear from you! Fort Detrick’s Law Enforcement Operations Division is looking for motivated veterans interested in joining the Department of the Army Security Guard Force. This position is currently open to Veteran Recruitment Appointment (VRA) eligible candidates. To see if you meet these requirements, please visit www.fedshirevets.gov/job/shav. Interested applicants send your resume, DD214, and VA Letter (if applicable) to usarmy.detrick.chra-ne.mbx.usag-guards@mail.mil for consideration.

Now Hiring! Carriage House Inn Restaurant Hiring for Dining Room Manager. Apply within at 200 South Seton Avenue, Emmitsburg.

Looking for an energetic, artistic, licensed hair stylist! Barbers and Braiders needed for two locations. PT/FT positions available. Call Rhonda for more details: 240-626-5701.

For Sale

FOR SALE : Ford station wagon, Taurus Sel, 2003, very good running condition, $1,300 or best offer. Call 240-469-7899.

Weight Bench with large selection of weights. Free for the taking. Call 240-315-8480.

Two burial plots for sale at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens in the Garden of Christus. $5000 for both, or will sell individually at $2500 per plot. Contact Debbie at (301) 271 4715.

For Sale: Seasoned Firewood. Call 301-271-4812.

For Sale: EZ Rest Bed – brand spankin’ new and never has been used. Adjusts up and down for head and feet and has massage feature. Call 301-271-2023 for more info.

For Sale: 28’ Box Trailer (used for Tractor Trailers) Roll up door. Also can be locked & moved. Great for storing ANYTHING! Call 301-271-2023 for more info.