AROUND town

Indoor Yard Sale at Lewistown Volunteer Fire Department

The Lewistown Volunteer Fire Department will host an Indoor Yard Sale on April 10, 2021, at the Lewistown Volunteer Fire Department, from 8:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. There will be lots of vendors, and food will be available in the kitchen, provided by the Fire Department volunteers. Social distancing rules apply and please wear masks. View the advertisement on page 22 for more information.

Lewistown UMC’s Slippery Pot Pie Take-Out

Get your advance orders in for your chicken or country ham slippery pot pie (by the quart) by Wednesday, April 7, 2021, for pickup on Saturday, April 17, at the Lewistown United Methodist Church in Thurmont, from noon to 6:00 p.m. View advertisement on page 24 for more order information.

Vigilant Hose Company’s Bingo is Back

The Vigilant Hose Company’s Bingo is back (both Wednesdays and Fridays). A limited crowd size will be enforced. Masks are required. Seating is first come, first served. View the advertisement on page 19 for bingo times.

Thurmont Lions Club Golf Tournament

Register online for the Thurmont Lions Club Golf Tournament on April 30, 2021, at the Maple Run Golf Course in Thurmont, with a shotgun start at 8:00 a.m. The cost is $60.00 per player and includes green fee and cart, Captain’s Choice, prizes, and more! The registration deadline in April 16, so sign up today! View the advertisement on page 8 for more details and registration information.

The First Baptist Church of Thurmont Holds 2nd Annual Spring Fling

The First Baptist Church of Thurmont is sponsoring the 2nd Annual Spring Fling community event on Saturday, May 1, from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. (rain or shine) at Thurmont Community Park. There will be games, a moon bounce, crafts, prizes, a puppet show, a Karate demonstration, plus live music and refreshments for all. Admission is free. For more information, go to the church website at www.fbcthurmont.org. View the advertisement on page 8 for more information.

BBQ Fundraiser at Tom’s Creek’s Promised Land

Enjoy roasted pig, pit beef, and smoked turkey BBQ sandwiches and meals during the Tom’s Creek United Methodist Church BBQ fundraiser on April 10, 2021, from 11:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. Sandwiches are $8.00 while full meals complete with two sides and dessert are just $15.00. This event takes place at the church’s beautiful Promised Land located along Route 140 East of Emmitsburg at 10918 Taneytown Pike. For more information about this event and Tom’s Creek offerings, visit www.tomscreekumc.com and see the ad on page 22.

Bingo — Every Friday Night

Come out to the Thurmont Event Complex every Friday night to play bingo! Doors will open at 5:00 p.m.; Bingo starts at 7:00 p.m. Bingo also features tip jars, food, and a jackpot up to $1,000! Proceeds benefit Thurmont Community Ambulance. View the advertisement on page 35 for more information.

Thurmont Lions Club’s 2021 Sandwich Sales

The Thurmont Lions Club is holding its popular sandwich sale at Bell Hill Farm on Rt. 15 in Thurmont on April 24, as well as dates in May, June, July, August, and September. Sale features pit beef, pork, ham, and turkey sandwiches. View the advertisement on page 11 for more information.

Call Now to Order Famous Easter Bake Sale Items

Trinity United Church of Christ in Thurmont hosts the Famous Easter Bake Sale with fruit and cream pies, cakes, soups, Country Ham sandwiches, chicken pies, and more! Call 301-271-2305 or 301-271-2655 by Monday, March 29 to order for pickup on Friday, April 2 or Saturday, April 3. View the advertisement on page 22 for more information.

2021 Wolfe Auctions Sales at The Eyler Stables

Wolfe Agricultural Auctions is holding a Horse Sale on April 2 and April 3 at The Eyler Stables in Thurmont, as well as a Livestock Sale on April 23 and a huge spring Landscape & Agriculture Farm Equipment Sale on April 24. View the advertisement on page 22 for times.

Emmitsburg Dance in the Park

Come out to the Dance in the Park with Sticktime on May 8, 2021, from 6:00-9:00 p.m., to help support Emmitsburg’s annual fireworks! The dance will be held at E. Eugene Myers Community Park (formerly Emmitsburg Community Park). Food and beverages will be available for purchase. BYOB. Tickets are $15.00. View the advertisement on page 17 for more details and for how to get your tickets today!

Indoors Farmers Market

Thurmont Main Street presents its new Indoors Farmers Market, every Saturday, from March 20 through May 1, from 9:00 a.m.-noon, at the Thurmont Plaza on Church Street. View the advertisement on page 52 for more information.

Dr. Flora’s Clinical Hypnosis Sessions

Dr. Ronald Flora will host weight loss and smoking sessation sessions on Monday, April 5, 2021, at the Sleep Inn in Emmitsburg. To sign up, call 703-979-2541. View the advertisement on page 19 for more information.

Thurmont’s To-Go BOGO Restaurant Week

Get ready to eat, eat, repeat during Thurmont’s To-Go BOGO week, April 16-24, 2021. Check out the advertisement on page 2 for participating restaurants.

Thurmont Community Ambulance Company’s Money & Coach Bingo

Enjoy a fun time of bingo at the Money & Coach Bag Bingo on April 25, 2021, at the Thurmont Event Complex. Doors open at 11:00 a.m., with games starting at 1:00 p.m. Bingo features 14 games of Coach bags and 12 games of $100, plus tip jars, half-time game, final game, door prizes, and more! Cash bar and food available for purchase. View the advertisement on page 22 for how to get your tickets today!

Fort Ritchie Bass Tournament

Get your tickets today for Fort Ritchie’s Bass Tournament at the Fort Ritchie Community Center in Cascade, sponsored by Cobblestone Hotel & Suites, on Saturday, May 1, 2021, from 7:00-11:30 a.m. Event features cash prizes for adults, door prizes, and raffles. Youth and adult divisions. View the advertisement on page 35 for ticket information.