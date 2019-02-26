Classmates4Life Drug-Awareness Contest

The Classmates4Life Foundation invites students at all levels—elementary, middle, and high schools—to enter a video and poster contest called Classmates4Life to curb drug abuse.

Contest creator and founder Billy Shreve says, “Drug abuse continues to be a serious problem in our county, our state, and our nation. Our community needs to do everything possible to make sure our young people are aware of the dangers of drugs. It’s also important that kids have the loudest voices rallying against drug abuse. The Classmates4Life video and poster contest is a creative approach to help make that happen.”

The contest is intended to send a message that preventing drug abuse is one of our county’s highest priorities. Several local organizations and businesses are collaborating as sponsors in the contest: Frederick County Public Schools, the Frederick County Health Department, Rotary Clubs of Frederick County, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, the PTA of Frederick County, the YMCA, Frederick Memorial Hospital, Frederick Community College, and Wells House.

The goal for students is to produce a creative video, 30-60 seconds long, that highlights drug-abuse danger and motivates their peers to choose life. The videos should answer one of two questions: at the elementary level, “How are drugs bad?”; at the secondary level, “How can drugs wreck your world?” Videos are due by Thursday, April 4, 2019.

This year, students are also invited to submit posters that capture the same anti-drug message. Posters, also due by Thursday, April 4, can be dropped off at the FCPS Central Office, located at 191 S. East Street in Frederick or at their school’s main office. The public can view each entry and vote on YouTube by clicking the thumbs up symbol for the one they deem best. Voting will take place from April 4-14. An expert panel of judges will also review the entries. Winners will receive prizes and attend a “red carpet” awards ceremony and resource fair at Frederick High School on Monday, April 15.

Prizes include: iPhone, GoPro, tickets to a Frederick Keys game, pool parties, pizza, and more. Classmates4Life began in 2016 and has over 74,000 views on YouTube. The most viewed video has 3,300 views.