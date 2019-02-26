Hayden Hahn Earns Junior Bronze and Silver Awards

Hayden Hahn of Thurmont (pictured above) has earned the National Junior Angus Association’s (NJAA) Bronze and Silver awards, according to Jaclyn Upperman, education and events director of the American Angus Association® in Saint Joseph, Missouri.

Hahn is the ten-year-old daughter of Chad and Nikki Hahn. She attends Thurmont Elementary School and is a member of the NJAA and the Maryland Junior Angus Association.

She has participated in local, state, regional, and national shows and showmanship contests. At the National Junior Angus Show (NJAS), Hahn participated in the photography, livestock judging, skillathon, quiz bowl, and poster contests. She also participated in the mentoring program in 2016.

She has submitted weight data to the Angus Herd Improvement Records (AHIR®) and consigned cattle at the Maryland Angus Event.

The Bronze and Silver awards are the first two levels of the NJAA Recognition Program that began in 1972. Junior Angus breeders must apply for the awards, then meet point requirements in many areas of participation before receiving the honors. Applicants are evaluated in areas of junior Angus association activities and leadership, participation in showmanship, contests and shows, using performance testing to improve their herd, and their progress in producing and merchandising Angus cattle.

The NJAA promotes the involvement of young people in raising Angus cattle, while also providing leadership and self-development opportunities for the nearly 6,000 active members nationwide.