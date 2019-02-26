Local Travel Advisor Reaches Millionaires Club Status for Outstanding Sales for 2019

Local travel advisor, Barb Cline (pictured above) of Barb Cline Travel, earned the elite Millionaires Club status with Cruise Planners®, an American Express Travel Representative, the nation’s largest and most-awarded travel advisor network.

As a member of the recently announced 2019 Millionaires Club, Cline is recognized as a top-producing travel advisor for Cruise Planners. She has been a full-service travel advisor in the Frederick area since 2009, specializing in Alaska, Europe, River Cruising, Multi-Generational Travel, and escorting groups all over the world!

As a full-service travel agent, Cline is dedicated to offering superior customer service and planning customized cruise, land, and resort vacations for her clients. When people book through Cruise Planners Millionaires Club member, travelers can confidently know their vacation is being handled and managed by a proven professional. Client benefits include:

• My Trips Account — Once logged in, clients can view their past and upcoming trips, account information, specials, and more. In addition, they can submit payments for bookings and purchase travel insurance and shore excursions.

• Mobile App — The Cruise Planners Mobile App connects to clients’ My Trips accounts, giving them information about their upcoming trips and allowing them to book new cruises. It’s available for Androids and iPhones – Google Play and Apple App Store.

• Voice-Activated Alexa skills — Travelers have the ability to link their My Trips accounts to Amazon Alexa, letting Alexa provide important information about the upcoming trips.

• Price Tracker — Cruise Planners travel advisors’ system will continually check for any fare reductions on a clients’ cruise bookings, potentially saving clients’ money or giving them access to upgraded cabin types.

“As a Cruise Planners travel professional, I am also a small business owner and entrepreneur, dedicated to ensuring every customer has a personalized and memorable travel experience,” said Cline. “As an experienced, award-winning travel advisor, travelers will benefit from my years of expertise and trust that I will provide them the best vacation planning experience.”

Travelers can discover a world of vacation possibilities by reaching out to Barb Cline at 240-575-5966 or by visiting www.BarbClineTravel.com. View the advertisement on page 40.