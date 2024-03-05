Catoctin Feeder Community Night Brings Families Together

Alisha Yocum

The community came together for its annual Catoctin Feeder Community Night on January 24 at Catoctin High School. Families from all the feeder schools within the district, including Catoctin High (CHS), Emmitsburg Elementary (EES), Lewistown Elementary (LES), Sabillasville Environmental (SES), Thurmont Elementary (TES), Thurmont Primary (TPS), and Thurmont Middle (TMS), came together for a chance to share dinner together, connect with local community agencies, and watch some cougar basketball! Dinner was provided thanks to donations by the Thurmont and Emmitsburg Lions Clubs, as well as the Parent Teacher Associations/Parent Teacher Organizations from LES, SES, TPS/TES, TMS, and CHS.

Essays and drawings from students who wrote about what they love about their Catoctin Community were on display. Kindness seemed to be the re-occurring theme that students highlighted in their writings. This year’s essay winners were:

Primary

Analee Winfrey, LES

Aidan Clark, SES

Intermediate

Franek Zielinski, TES

James Dugan, TES

Middle School

James Clements, TMS