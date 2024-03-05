Students Visit Annapolis to Advocate for Charter School Funding

Alisha Yocum

Members of Sabillasville Environmental School’s Student Government Association (SGA) joined over 600 other charter school advocates at the Maryland State House on January 31 to advocate for charter school facility funding.

The group included Bradley Brauning, Kalee Hall, Maycee Grimes, Ruby Jones, and Wyatt Roderick, along with their teacher, Mrs. Isennock; President, Mrs. Yocum; and parent, Mr. Jones.

While Charter Schools are public schools, they currently receive no funding specifically designated for maintaining and updating facilities. Throughout the day, students were able to meet with Senators and Delegates and explain what they love about their school and why this funding is important to its future.