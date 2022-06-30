15-Year-Old Launches Successful Innovative Creamery in Pennsylvania

Ripleigh’s Creamery dares to think differently about ice cream. The creamery is inspired and owned by 15-year-old Ripleigh Maring (pictured right), a rising sophomore at Delone Catholic High School and a member of the school’s volleyball team. You can find Ripleigh creating new flavors in the kitchen and whipping up some awesome shakes and other treats at one of the two Ripleigh’s Creamery locations!

The first location in Emmitsburg was launched when Ripleigh was 14 years old, and she has just completed the successful grand opening of her second location in McSherrystown, Pennsylvania.

Ripleigh’s love of traveling has been a huge inspiration for her creative thinking. Visiting 12 countries and 42 states, she has seen and tasted some of the craziest treats in the world. From this exposure, she noticed that ice cream seemed to be a universal happiness. So, with the help of her parents, she decided that she would open her own ice cream shop. If you know Ripleigh, you know she is anything but boring so the ice cream needed to match her vibrance! She’s developed some pretty interesting flavors, too. Spicy Pineapple Avocado, Maple Bacon Caramel, Mango Siracha, and Green Bean Casserole (seasonal) are just a few of the wild creations!

Ripleigh feels that being a locally sourced company is also a top priority, so Ripleigh’s is a proud partner with a local family-owned dairy farm from East Berlin, Pennsylvania, providing the freshest dairy available. Ripleigh’s is also a peanut-allergy-conscious company, having protocols to prevent cross-contamination for customers with nut allergies, based on her childhood friends growing up with peanut allergies.

In Pennsylvania, Ripleigh’s Creamery can be found at 2 South 6th Street, McSherrystown, open daily from 12:00-9:00 p.m., offering homemade small-batch ice cream, along with Cookie Dough, Italian Ice, Freak Shakes, and Pop-It Waffles. For more information, visit www.ripleighs.com or www.facebook.com/ripleighs