Carriage House Celebrates Grand Re-Opening After Renovations

On June 21, the Carriage House celebrated big renovations to one of Emmitsburg’s landmark restaurants with a grand re-opening and ribbon-cutting. Many friends of the beloved restaurant attended, including Emmitsburg Commissioner Tim O’Donnell.

Beginning construction in August of 2021 for the patio addition, and then the interior renovations in February 2022, Sharon Hance and her team have worked diligently through renovations to keep up with the demand for dining in, as well as catering. “I love how the new renovation kept the charm of the old 1857 building and just added new energy,” Manager Kristy Shriner said.

These updates included a spacious outdoor patio with ample seating, a brand-new bar to enjoy a beverage or a meal, and a fresh modern look to the classic dining space.

If you’re in the mood for a decadent meal or a nice casual dining experience, be sure to stop in or follow them on Facebook to see upcoming dining events, one-of-a-kind $10.00 burger specials on Wednesdays, and so much more!

Pictured from left are Commissioner Tim O’Donnell, Kristy Shriner, Sharon Hance, Teresa Vaugh, and Chef Tennille Middleton.