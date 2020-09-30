Catoctin Furnace Liquors Opens in Foxville

Deb Abraham Spalding

It’s been a while since there’s been a store in Foxville. From 1961 through the early 1980s, a convenience store was located on top of the hill along Route #77 (Foxville Road). That little convenience store was run by the Leahy Family, then the Fogles, then the Prices, then the Connors. Then the space changed in function to house lawnmower repair, a sign shop, a contractor’s building, and then just storage. On August 28, 2020, Chris and Cathy Linetty, along with their canine greeters Raven and Gunner, opened as the new Catoctin Furnace Liquors.

With the lifting of the dry district regulations by Frederick County a few years ago, Chris and Cathy, who live nearby in Washington County, saw an opportunity to open the liquor store. Chris has been in the liquor business for 16 years. He’s managed, operated, and sold several liquor stores, including Country Spirits in Cascade, Village Spirits in Smithsburg, and most recently, he still owns North End Liquors in Hancock, Maryland. Cathy also has background in the industry, working for a local Maryland distributor and as a manager at Country Spirits in Cascade. She’s now learning the role as an owner, but as you can see, there is no shortage of expertise from this husband and wife team.

Cathy named this store Catoctin Furnace Liquors in order to pay homage to the greater area’s iron and metalwork history. Customers will notice this influence in the rustic industrial décor that uses 100-year-old barn wood, old pallet wood, whiskey barrels, and black iron pipe for shelving. Chris explained, “It’s unique, comfortable, clean, and cozy.”

The space is well-designed with wine and liquor in the main shop space complemented by a giant, 12-door walk-up and self-service walk-in cooler in a connected room. Here, you’ll find the latest and greatest products in the beer industry. Pumpkin beers and Oktoberfest beers are out in full force now. Nearby, a licensed tasting bar waits empty until the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

The Linettys are tuned in for customer feedback about brand preferences and essential stock. Chris assured, “Look around. If you don’t see what you want, and if we can get it, we will get it.”

The location provides a closer alternative for convenience runs by local military, park service employees, and tourists. There is interest in scheduling food trucks for lunch in the future and stocking pre-packaged food items. Locally owned food truck, The Sauced Savage BBQ, was on-site for the store’s grand opening on Saturday, September 5, and did extremely well. So well, in fact, that they asked to return again to serve the community both lunch and dinner. Future dates for food service are in the works. Updates to food availability will be on Catoctin Furnace Liquors Facebook page.

Cathy stated, “It’s important for folks in the area to know we’re here for them, and building our inventory based on their demand.” The application for the state lottery is in process.

Connect with Catoctin Furnace Liquors on Facebook and the Nextdoor app. Stop in Mondays through Thursdays, 8:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, 8:00 a.m.-10:00 p.m.; and Sundays, 10:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. Call 240-356-1997 for more information.

The building that houses Catoctin Furnace Liquors received a facelift for the new business.

Customers can enter the walk-in or access several self-serve coolers for products.

Catoctin Furnace Liquors owners, Cathy and Chris Linetty are shown with Gunner and Raven (dogs) inside the new liquor store.