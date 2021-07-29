Woodsboro Craftsmen LLC Celebrates Opening Cabinet Showroom in Thurmont

Deb Abraham Spalding

Jeff Crum, Jason Boyer, and their families hosted an open house on July 10, 2021, for their new Woodsboro Craftsmen, LLC Cabinet Division Showroom at 3 West Main Street in Thurmont. The duo is proud to provide, “A place you can actually visit, touch, feel, and experience the quality of products that will become your new kitchen.” In the showroom, clients may explore Choice Cabinet, Fabuwood, and Legacy Crafted cabinet brands.

Updating your home is the easiest way to increase the beauty and value of your home. Woodsboro Craftsmen specializes in custom-made cabinets and kitchen and bathroom makeovers in residential and commercial spaces.

Boyer and Crum were both formerly in business separately. Woodsboro Craftsmen LLC was created when Jason Boyer of JSB Woodworking, Inc. and Jeff Crum of Crum Enterprise, Inc. made the decision to join forces. Together, they are able to offer full-service custom woodworking and home remodeling projects. Each with their own skill set and talents brings a combined 36 years of experience to the table. Since joining forces, Boyer stated, they “have been crazy busy and have grown!”

Woodsboro Craftsmen is a “family-owned, family-run, local operation that we’re proud of,” said Boyer. He added, “We’re so thankful for Thurmont. They do so much for new businesses.”

Thurmont Mayor John Kinnaird thanked the duo for investing in our community.

Call 301-304-0945, visit the showroom in person, or visit www.woodsborocraftsmen.com online for more information.

The showroom is open Mondays through Fridays, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Weekends by appointment.

Pictured from left are Thurmont Commissioners Bill Buehrer and Wayne Hooper, Dana and Jeff Crum, Ashley and Jason Boyer, Mayor John Kinnaird, and Thurmont’s CAO Jim Humerick.