Former His Place Owner Opens Bear Bear Coffee Trailer in Littlestown

Deb Abraham Spalding

Billy Kuhn, the former owner of His Place Auto Repair in Emmitsburg, has a new gig! He once saw a drive-up coffee stand in St. Michaels, Maryland, and thought it was a good idea. Not long ago, he had a “wake up call” in the middle of the night with a plan that jolted him out of his sleep. In that early morning instant, at exactly 2:36 a.m., he knew the name of the company, the logo, and the slogan.

The Bear Bear Coffee venture has come to life, where customers “Don’t hibernate, they caffeinate!” A grand opening was held July 1, 2021.

Kuhn chose a location in Littlestown, Pennsylvania, at the intersection of Columbus Avenue and Baltimore Street.

“The traffic is great here,” Billy said. The trailer is neighbors to an ice cream trailer and a Rutters. It’s a hit!

A full menu of products include Chesapeake Bay Roasting Co. coffees, iced coffees, espressos, lattés, as well as Two Leaves brand iced teas and hot teas, plus smoothies, and seasonal items.

Bear Bear’s caffeinated customer base is growing fast and showing their excitement on Facebook, with Bear Bear’s number of followers growing by leaps and bounds.

Check out BearBearCoffee on Facebook or BearBearCoffeeTrailer on Instagram to join the Bear Bear sleuth. Soon you can visit www.BearBearCoffee.com online (under development now) to see the menu. Drive up, walk up, or order online for Bear Bear Coffee!

in Littlestown

Billy Kuhn is shown at his new Bear Bear Coffee trailer in Littlestown, Pennsylvania.