Where the Rides are Happening

James Rada, Jr.

With the weather warming up, people are looking to get outside more and have fun in the summer sun. This means that local carnivals are starting to visit the area with their mix of rides, games, food, and entertainment for the whole family.

Here are some of the local carnivals to look out for this season. Go support them because many of them also serve as local fundraisers for our schools and fire and rescue services.

May 30-June 3: Thurmont Ambulance Company Carnival at the Thurmont Ambulance Company Complex in Thurmont.

May 31-June 3: Mother Seton School Carnival at Mother Seton School in Emmitsburg.

June 12-17: Taneytown Volunteer Fire Company Carnival at 49 Memorial Drive in Taneytown.

June 21-24: Harney Fire Company Carnival at Harney Fire Company on Harney Road in Taneytown.

June 19-24: Guardian Hose Company Carnival at Thurmont Carnival Grounds in Thurmont.

June 26-July 1: Smithsburg Community Fire Department Carnival at Smithsburg carnival grounds.

July 25-29: South Mountain Fair at fairgrounds in Arendtsville, Pennsylvania.

August 14-19: Rocky Ridge Volunteer Fire Company Carnival at Mount Tabor Park in Rocky Ridge.

September 15-23: The Great Frederick Fair at the Frederick Fairgrounds.