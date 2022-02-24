Tuscany’s Pizzeria Opens in Emmitsburg

Blair Garrett

Emmitsburg’s newest restaurant has officially opened its doors, giving patrons a piece of Italy, one slice at a time.

Tuscany’s Pizzeria and Italian Ristorante on the square in Emmitsburg made its grand entrance on February 23, with Emmitsburg Mayor Don Briggs helping to unveil the town’s newest family-owned business.

The ristorante is owned and operated by a tight-knit team, and they’re excited to start dishing out authentic Italian meals to locals who are itching for a new great place to eat.

The shop is run by owner Cesar Ramos and four brothers, all who play their part in making Tuscany’s into a hopefully thriving business.

“We wanted to give people a place in town they could stop by and enjoy and see if we could give people what they want and deserve,” Ramos said.

Owning a restaurant runs in the family for the Tuscany’s.

“Most of my family has been running restaurants since the 1980s,” Ramos said.

That experience offers Ramos and his team something to lean on while they get everything moving at full capacity.

They’ve absorbed as much information as they can to be successful, and that hard work looks like it’s paying off already.

“Since we moved to this country, we’ve been working with a family who has taught us everything about this business,” Kelvin Martinez said.

Tuscany’s offers a variety of Italian favorites, but their specialty is in their pizza. They’ve got over a dozen styles of gourmet pizzas, with each option as unique as the next.

The new ristorante takes over the shop where Stavros Pizza used to be, with the hopes to continue to bring great pizza to the people of Emmitsburg.

“We want to give people something different and something new from what this restaurant used to be,” Ramos said. “We come in with a new name, new ownership, new menu, and new ingredients. We’re trying to give people the best we can do.”

The team is offering a variety of foods that are sure to please even the pickiest of eaters. Between the assortment of hot subs, Sicilian pizzas, and house favorites, it’ll be tough to narrow down which specialty meal you like best.

Despite only being here a short time, the crew at Tuscany’s already feels a connection to this town.

“We’re Catholic, so we would come to town sometimes to see Mount St. Mary’s soccer and basketball games, and we support them,” Kelvin Martinez said. “We would always see this town and we really liked it, and the people are always very nice, too.”

Catch Tuscany’s Pizzeria at the square in Emmitsburg to try out some of their specialty dishes.

You can find more information online through their Facebook at: facebook.com/TuscanysEmmitsburg.

Enrique Martinez, Kelvin Martinez, Cesar Ramos, and Yusthin Martinez represent Tuscany’s Pizzeria, the newest restaurant in Emmitsburg.

Photo by Blair Garrett