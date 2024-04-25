Town of Thurmont Recognized As a Tree City USA for the Eighth Consecutive Year

For the eighth consecutive year, the Town of Thurmont has been recognized as a Tree City USA. To become a Tree City USA, a community must have: A tree board or department, a tree care ordinance, a community forestry program with an annual budget of at least $2 per capita, and an Arbor Day observation and proclamation. The Thurmont Green Team, Thurmont Parks and Recreation Commission, Town staff, and other community organizations hold tree-planting events throughout the year.

Since 2014, the Town of Thurmont has planted over 1,200 trees. In addition to the Tree City USA recognition, Thurmont is also recognized for achieving the Growth Award for the fourth consecutive year. Thurmont is among a small group of cities (less than 15 percent of all Tree Cities) that earned a Growth Award for going above and beyond the four standards of Tree City USA this year.

“This recognition is a huge testament to the exceptional efforts put forth by our dedicated staff and volunteers,” said Chief Administrative Officer Jim Humerick.

The town is currently working on tree-planting projects that are affiliated with the 5 Million Trees Program, sponsored by the Maryland Forest Service. A community tree-planting project at East End Park scheduled for April 4 was canceled due to weather. A future date will be scheduled. Visit www.thurmont.com.