Business Briefs

The following are the statuses of new businesses and development coming to Emmitsburg from the town planner’s report:

Federal Stone (Creamery Road, east side of US 15) — Under construction.

Seton Village — The applicant is seeking planning commission approval of a subdivision plat to convert two condominium units into two recorded lots. The planning commission approved the plan unanimously.

Emmitsburg Distillery (East Emmitsburg Industrial Park II Lot 4) — The Town Engineer and Staff had more comments regarding the updated Improvement Plan, especially regarding the size of the water pipe line and associated flow and pressure. Staff and Town Engineer met with the developer to clarify Town requirements.

Christ Community Church (Creamery Road) — The site plan for review has been approved. The improvement plan is pending.

Mount St. Mary’s University E Wing Improvements (South Seton Avenue) — The applicant has yet to satisfy all the conditions of approval. The town received updated plans on March 26.

St. Joseph Church (North Seton Avenue) — The planning commission unanimously approved the improvement plan for the installation of a ramp that meets ADA standards.

Development Pipeline/Applicant Interest

Frailey Property Annexation — A potential developer is interested in developing the portion of the property within the town boundary before annexing and developing the rest of the property.

Emmit Ridge — The town engineer and town staff are reviewing the submitted sketch plat.

Rainbow Lake Parking Lot — The project engineer has yet to satisfy the town engineer and staff comments.

Rodney McNair Property Annexation — Town staff is awaiting an annexation application.